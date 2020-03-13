Illinois State Board of Education addresses frequently asked questions on schools, coronavirus

The Illinois State Board of Education has created a Frequently Asked Questions page related to schools and the coronavirus. It is aimed at school officials but includes information of interest to parents, too.
Here is a partial compilation of the FAQs. The complete list can be found under the coronavirus tab at www.isbe.net.
- Who would make the decision to close schools?
Local school districts, acting in accordance with guidance from IDPH and local health departments, will make the final decision as to whether conditions require the closure of schools. The situation is evolving rapidly, and ISBE will keep you informed of any changes.
ISBE strongly encourages every school district to develop a contingency plan to ensure students continue to receive some access to instructional resources in the event of a school closure due to COVID-19.
School districts should work in collaboration with the local collective bargaining unit when developing the contingency plan for either home learning or e-learning to make the plan work for each student, to contemplate teachers’ work hours, and to discuss how school support personnel can support students’ learning.
- Are schools being advised to close at this time?
Certain schools, in consultation with their local health departments, have closed. ISBE is compiling information regarding school closures.
Some districts have received requests from families wanting to “self-quarantine” their students with no proven medical reason. Should these students receive unexcused absences? Should such a student be labeled truant?
A parent may hold their student out of school for health and safety reasons. Each district is the ultimate arbiter as to whether the reason is truly a health/safety issue. Absences for health/safety issues should not be counted as unexcused and any such student should not be labeled truant.
- Do days for students absent due to COVID-19 count toward a district’s chronic absenteeism rate?
Given the urgent and rapidly changing landscape due to the spread of the coronavirus, ISBE is working with stakeholders, the Governor‘s Office, and the General Assembly to ensure that absences relating to public health emergencies are not counted toward the definition of chronic absence.
- Can districts exclude students, staff, or volunteers for 14 days if they present at school after having visited a region affected by the virus?
Per IDPH guidance, any student returning from a location with sustained widespread transmission (CDC Travel Warning of Level 3) should not attend school for 14 days after the return date. Absences for this purpose should be excused. Further, family members of these students should not attend work if they also traveled to one of the locations with a CDC Level 3 Travel Warning. …
All decisions regarding quarantine and exclusion must be made by state or local public health officials. Districts cannot, without first consulting the local health department/IDPH, exclude or deny enrollment or education to students who are residents of the district due to travel considerations.
- What are Emergency Days on a school calendar?
Emergency Days are included on the school calendar by districts for conditions deemed as emergencies that necessitate the closure all district school buildings. Typical uses of Emergency Days include severe weather conditions but would also include circumstances related to COVID-19. Emergency Days must be made up prior to the end of the school year.
- What are Act of God Days on a school calendar?
An Act of God Day is a day that is used for a condition beyond the control of the district that poses a hazardous threat to the health and safety of the students. Act of God Days may only be requested after the district has exhausted all of its Proposed Emergency Days built into the proposed calendar. Act of God Days must be approved by the regional superintendent and the State Superintendent of Education. Act of God Days count toward the required number of student attendance days in the Public School Calendar and are not required to be made up.
- How should districts treat students for whom e-learning is not a reasonable method to learn?
The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) is awaiting guidance from the Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP) on this issue. … ISBE recognizes that there are certain students for whom e-learning will not meet the student’s right to receive a free appropriate public education (FAPE). … For any students who are identified as unable to access e-learning for their receipt of FAPE, districts must take all efforts to ensure that their needs continue to be met, including through alternate means which may include, but should not be limited to, at-home 1:1 instruction or consideration of compensatory education.
- If e-learning is not possible for my district, what expectations are there to continue the educational environment while schools are closed?
Keeping students engaged in learning, especially in times of uncertainty, is of critical importance. We encourage administrators to work with teachers and staff to plan ahead and be prepared with activities that work within the circumstances of your school community. We encourage you to consider activities like those you might use over winter or spring break to keep students engaged in the curriculum and prevent learning loss. Please find time to sit down with teachers to craft a viable contingency plan by grade level.
- Some students rely heavily on meals provided by their school for their daily nutritional needs. Will schools be able to provide meals to students during times of school closures, e-learning days, or other times in which students are not physically present at school?
Schools participating in the National School Lunch Program and/or School Breakfast Program and institutions participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program that may be/are dismissed or closed due to COVID-19 are encouraged to continue to provide meals to their students. Under these circumstances, school food authorities and other eligible community organizations may continue to serve meals to children affected by school or child care closures through the Summer Food Service Program or Seamless Summer Option.
Sponsors could implement alternative distributive methods to provide reimbursable meals to students/children during unanticipated school closures, distance and/or e-learning school days, and any other situation in which students are not physically present at school in relation to COVID-19.
ISBE has received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to waive the congregate feeding requirement, which will provide flexibility to school food authorities and community organizations to distribute meals in affected communities.