SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Board of Education is strongly encouraging school districts to develop contingency plans to ensure students continue to have some access to educational resources if schools close because of COVID-19.

The office also is working to provide more flexibility for e-learning plans and offering suggestions for home-based educational activities.

In a letter sent to school districts, State School Superintendent Carmen Ayala, “We encourage you to consider activities like those you might use over winter or spring break to keep students engaged in curriculum and prevent learning loss.”

Among ideas suggested in the message are:

• Send books home with students and/or print out articles, poetry, and writing prompts.

• Assign a long-term research-based project aligned to multiple standards.

• Put together learning packets to review or enhance material already taught.

• Assign simple science projects that could be done at home.

• Review textbooks and print the supplemental lessons that one often does not have time to do in class.

• Use any online resources available to teachers and print assignments to do at home.

• Have students write reflection essays about a movie watched or a book read and scaffold the assignment for different age ranges.

"If your school district is providing grab-and-go meals or meal delivery, make take home packets available at the same location or through the same delivery mechanism," the letter said.

ISBE staff is working to obtain greater flexibility regarding current requirements for e-learning, according to the letter.

These efforts will focus on such things as:

• Removing the limit on the number of e-learning days that may be used during a state disaster proclamation.

• Allowing district superintendents to adopt a plan without board approval.

• Removing the requirement that school boards hold a public hearing on the plan.

On Tuesday, ISBE will offering a webinar for school administrators on how to develop an e-learning plan that can be approved.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.