Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan universities create special funds to help students

NORMAL — Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities have set up special funds to provide emergency financial assistance to students because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter to the campus community on Friday, President Larry Dietz said the COVID-19 Redbird Response Fund was “created to provide assistance to students who are facing emergency financial hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic.”
Meanwhile at Illinois Wesleyan University, Vice President for Advancement Steve Seibring said Friday, “We are launching the Titan Student Emergency Fund during this unprecedented time to provide relief to students with needs such as housing, travel, moving and storage, transportation and vehicle repair, and technology needs related to remote learning."
Seibring said the university had been working to develop a donor-supported emergency fund for students over the past year and it will remain in place beyond the COVID-19 emergency.
Because of the pandemic, both universities extended spring break by one week and switched all classes to online/distance learning for the remainder of the semester.
That meant a lot of students moved back home, potentially incurring moving costs or losing off-campus jobs because they left town or because their off-campus jobs were cut.
ISU spokesman Eric Jome said university student workers will be paid through the end of the semester as will graduate assistants.
He said university leadership agreed it was “the right thing to do.”
IWU President Georgia Nugent said in letter to alumni, "The Titan Community has always supported one another through all times, and while you continue to watch over your health and the health of your loved ones, I hope you will join this effort of Titans supporting Titans at this time and — if you are able — consider a gift to the Titan Student Emergency Fund."
Contributions can be made to https://www.iwu.edu/giving/emergency-fund.html.
ISU students can learn more about the COVID-19 Redbird Response Fund by contacting the ISU Financial Aid Office.
Anyone wishing to contribute to the fund can go to https://giving.ilstu.edu/coronavirus.
“Your generosity will provide immediate assistance to help students stay on track with their Illinois State experience,” said Dietz.
Nugent told IWU alumni, "The watchword I think for all of us will be Titans supporting Titans."
She praised "the tireless hours of collaboration among faculty, staff, and students as we endure this together."
Friday marked one month since a 21-member emergency team at ISU has been meeting daily, sometimes more than once a day, to plan the university’s response to the fast-changing coronavirus situation, Jome said. Eighteen working groups with 40 people contributed to the effort.
“In addition,” Dietz said, “hundreds of people have offered extra time to make sure that our students and their families receive the individualized attention they deserve, and that the most critical functions of the University are maintained.
Dietz said ISU staff have responded to more than 1,200 questions sent to a special email set up three weeks ago, coronavirus@ilstu.edu, and they will continue to respond to those emails.
“Health officials worldwide believe the worst is yet to come. It is far from over,” he said.
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.