Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan universities create special funds to help students

“Your generosity will provide immediate assistance to help students stay on track with their Illinois State experience,” said Dietz.

Nugent told IWU alumni, "The watchword I think for all of us will be Titans supporting Titans."

She praised "the tireless hours of collaboration among faculty, staff, and students as we endure this together."

Friday marked one month since a 21-member emergency team at ISU has been meeting daily, sometimes more than once a day, to plan the university’s response to the fast-changing coronavirus situation, Jome said. Eighteen working groups with 40 people contributed to the effort.

“In addition,” Dietz said, “hundreds of people have offered extra time to make sure that our students and their families receive the individualized attention they deserve, and that the most critical functions of the University are maintained.

Dietz said ISU staff have responded to more than 1,200 questions sent to a special email set up three weeks ago, coronavirus@ilstu.edu, and they will continue to respond to those emails.

“Health officials worldwide believe the worst is yet to come. It is far from over,” he said.

