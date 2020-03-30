Illinois State student awarded global prize

NORMAL — An Illinois State University doctoral student is one of eight winners of a global prize for poetry.

The $165,000 Donald Windham-Sandy M. Campbell Literature Prizes at Yale University honor writers of fiction, poetry, nonfiction, and drama.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Jonah Mixon-Webster is a candidate for a Ph.D. in creative writing at ISU's Department of English. His debut poetry collection, "Stereo(TYPE)," focuses on the ongoing water crisis in his hometown of Flint, Michigan, and systemic racism within the crisis. The collection also won the Sawtooth Poetry Prize and the PEN/Joyce Osterweil Award for Poetry.

Mixon-Webster dedicated the award to the ongoing resistance in Flint. “If there is ever a time to use our voices and bodies to form against oppression, it is now,” he said.

Judges who selected the winners called "Stereo(TYPE)" “an artful and powerful work of poetic activism” using oral history, government documentation, photography, and found text.

Mixon-Webster is co-leader of the PEN America Detroit Chapter and is a 2019-2020 Writing for Justice Fellow. He is an alumnus of Eastern Michigan University.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0