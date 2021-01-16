Illinois State University board approves $46,000 bonus for President Dietz

The firm will be paid $133,000 plus expenses.

Zach Smith of WittKieffer told the board the goal is to have someone in place by July 1. Dietz has said he is willing to remain on the job longer if necessary.

The first step will be to develop a leadership profile. The search firm will meet with the 33-member search firm within the next couple of weeks and also will have listening sessions and open forums with various constituencies, including alumni and donors.

The candidate pool will be developed from about mid-February to late March or early April, with a review of candidates in early to mid April, said Smith.

The first round of interviews will be in mid to late April with final interviews in late April to early May.

“Diversity will certainly be a priority,” Smith said in reference to the candidate pool.

He said ISU has “a very strong foundation” that will attract strong applicants.

During the meeting, references were made to ISU’s culture of collaboration and being “a big university with a small university feel.”

Jones said, “Illinois State has a culture … we’re very proud of. … That is what I don’t want to see changed.”