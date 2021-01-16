Illinois State University board approves $46,000 bonus for President Dietz

NORMAL — The Illinois State University board or trustees approved a $46,000 bonus for retiring President Larry Dietz at a special meeting Saturday and discussed a timeline for the search for his successor.
The meeting took place virtually via the Zoom teleconferencing platform because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Dietz’s contract has a base annual salary of $375,000 and eligibility for up to a $50,000 performance bonus based on goals set by the board.
Last year and in 2019, the board awarded Dietz $48,000 out of the potential $50,000.
Dietz met or exceeded most of those goals, according to a copy of his performance review.
Board chair Julie Jones said after the meeting, “A review is a review and you have to take a look at everything overall and as Dr. Dietz will be the first one to say, none of us is perfect and we all have some room for improvement and that is reflected in the bonus.”
She also said, “The board is very supportive of the role he’s done. We’re thankful not just for his leadership during the pandemic but for his leadership throughout his tenure here at Illinois State.”
His performance was highest rated in enrolling, retaining and graduating a diverse enrollment that reflects the state’s population; maintaining and constructing new facilities as needed as funds are available; and developing a fundraising plan to follow the successful Redbird Rising campaign, which ended last year, according to the review.
Improvement was needed in fostering an inclusive campus and developing and implementing a legislative advocacy plan, the review concluded.
Dietz thanked the board after the vote and said, “Any success that I’ve had is really a reflection of the team effort here. … . I very much appreciate the vote of confidence.”
He added this bonus, like others he has received in the past, will be a basis for charitable contributions that he and his wife make to organization within and outside the community, including the university.
Dietz announced in November that he intends to retire June 30.
The executive search firm WittKieffer will be assisting with the search for the next ISU president. It is the same firm that helped with the search for recently hired athletic director and for the vice president for academic affairs and provost, who joined ISU in July.
The firm will be paid $133,000 plus expenses.
Zach Smith of WittKieffer told the board the goal is to have someone in place by July 1. Dietz has said he is willing to remain on the job longer if necessary.
The first step will be to develop a leadership profile. The search firm will meet with the 33-member search firm within the next couple of weeks and also will have listening sessions and open forums with various constituencies, including alumni and donors.
The candidate pool will be developed from about mid-February to late March or early April, with a review of candidates in early to mid April, said Smith.
The first round of interviews will be in mid to late April with final interviews in late April to early May.
“Diversity will certainly be a priority,” Smith said in reference to the candidate pool.
He said ISU has “a very strong foundation” that will attract strong applicants.
During the meeting, references were made to ISU’s culture of collaboration and being “a big university with a small university feel.”
Jones said, “Illinois State has a culture … we’re very proud of. … That is what I don’t want to see changed.”
The board also heard from three graduate students during the public comment session near the start of the meeting.
On Friday, the Graduate Workers Union, which represents teaching assistants, formally asked for a mediator to be named by the state’s Educational Labor Relations Board to assist with the negotiations, which graduate students claim are going nowhere after more than a year of talks.
Union member Heather O’Leary said, “We believe that it is fruitless to meet further until we have a mediator present.”
O’Leary told the board, “ISU’s proposals at this point are essentially no offers at all – status quo wrapped up like something new. … We do not believe that we are making progress or that ISU respects our time or the urgency of our situation.”
She said, “Due to the low stipends, many GTAs (graduate teaching assistants) experience economic insecurity, which leads to insecurity in other areas like housing, food and health care. … Some GTAs receive no pay at the end of the month after student fees are deducted.”
Dietz said after the meeting, “Our negotiator has been negotiating in good faith with them. … We will look forward to continuing to work with them through this mediation process. We’ve heard their concerns and are still optimistic that the university and the graduate student group can come together for a mutually agreeable solution.”
Photos: Inside the ISU lab where student COVID tests will be analyzed
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota