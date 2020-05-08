Illinois State University board increases fees, extends Dietz's contract

Outgoing student trustee Sarah Aguilar voted against the increase, saying students are concerned with even a modest increase at a time many are facing emergency expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chairperson Julie Annette Jones said, “we’re very sensitive to the fact that we want to remain an affordable university. … But we have to balance that” with having enough resources to continue to offer a quality education.

Ongoing uncertainty about the pandemic played a role in several actions by the board.

Dietz’s current three-year contract, with a base salary of $375,000, was to have expired June 30.

Jones said the board had intended to have a new contract ready for action at Friday’s meeting but “COVID-19 had other plans for our lives.”

Jones and other board members commended Dietz’s leadership, especially during the current pandemic situation.

“He has done a magnificent job moving us forward in a positive manner,” said Jones.