Illinois State University board increases fees, extends Dietz's contract

NORMAL — Tuition and room and board will remain unchanged for all students at Illinois State University for the 2020-21 academic year, but the academic enhancement fee will go up $15.50 per credit hour following action by the board of trustees Friday morning.
In other business, the board extended the contract of President Larry Dietz through the end of the year, but no action was taken on two proposed construction projects — a student success center in Milner Library and a new greenhouse — as priorities shift toward technology for the immediate future.
Combined with a previously approved $22 increase for health insurance, Friday’s action brings the total cost of attendance for a full-time student to $25,169 — an increase of about $500, or less than 2%.
Dietz said that was in line with the 2% to 5% increases other universities have approved or are considering.
Under the truth-in-tuition law, the tuition rate for incoming students will remain the same for the next four years.
Outgoing student trustee Sarah Aguilar voted against the increase, saying students are concerned with even a modest increase at a time many are facing emergency expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Chairperson Julie Annette Jones said, “we’re very sensitive to the fact that we want to remain an affordable university. … But we have to balance that” with having enough resources to continue to offer a quality education.
Ongoing uncertainty about the pandemic played a role in several actions by the board.
Dietz’s current three-year contract, with a base salary of $375,000, was to have expired June 30.
Jones said the board had intended to have a new contract ready for action at Friday’s meeting but “COVID-19 had other plans for our lives.”
Jones and other board members commended Dietz’s leadership, especially during the current pandemic situation.
“He has done a magnificent job moving us forward in a positive manner,” said Jones.
Meanwhile, plans for the student success center and greenhouse may come back to the board at its July or October meeting once the university has a clearer view on how the pandemic affects student enrollment in the coming academic year.
