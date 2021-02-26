 Skip to main content
Illinois State University breaks record with number of gifts during Birds Give Back
Illinois State University breaks record with number of gifts during Birds Give Back

022721-blm-loc-1isufolo

Jennifer Sedbrook, director of development for the Mennonite College of Nursing at Illinois State University, posts a message of encouragement for students in the Watterson Commons tunnel on Thursday.

 Lenore Sobota

NORMAL — Messages encouraging Illinois State University students to “stay strong” and “not give up hope” as part of Birds Give Back could have easily been directed at organizers of the one-day fundraising campaign.

Near the start of the giving day, Jillian Nelson, senior director of annual giving at ISU, acknowledged that the economic situation wasn’t great for everybody because of the pandemic.

Watch now: Illinois State University students 'Spring into Service' at Midwest Food Bank

She need not have worried.

ISU exceeded its goal, recording more gifts in one day than ever before.

The total of 3,184 shattered the record of 2,188 gifts set last year. The original goal for the 2021 event was 2,021 gifts.

The 24-hour giving day also raised $1.1 million, about the same as last year.

But the emphasis during Birds Give Back is “donors as opposed to dollars,” said Nelson.

New for the third annual Birds Give Back was the “Hearts of Hope” project. People were asked to write messages of encouragement for students. Their words were copied on to heart-shaped cards and posted in the Watterson Commons tunnel.

Gifts came from 43 states and the District of Columbia. Residents of Illinois made the most gifts, 2,257. Texas was second with 47 and California was third with 45.

Messages hope provided amid COVID-19 pandemic

As part of Birds Give Back, an annual day of giving at Illinois State University, supporters didn't just give money, they gave messages of hope. The messages were posted in the Watterson Commons tunnel on Thursday (Feb. 25, 2021).

1 of 7

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

