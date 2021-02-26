Illinois State University breaks record with number of gifts during Birds Give Back

NORMAL — Messages encouraging Illinois State University students to “stay strong” and “not give up hope” as part of Birds Give Back could have easily been directed at organizers of the one-day fundraising campaign.

Near the start of the giving day, Jillian Nelson, senior director of annual giving at ISU, acknowledged that the economic situation wasn’t great for everybody because of the pandemic.

She need not have worried.

ISU exceeded its goal, recording more gifts in one day than ever before.

The total of 3,184 shattered the record of 2,188 gifts set last year. The original goal for the 2021 event was 2,021 gifts.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}