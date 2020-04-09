Illinois State University cancels campus events through July 31 because of COVID-19

NORMAL — Illinois State University has canceled or postponed all summer camps, conferences, events and activities sponsored by the university or scheduled to take place on its campus through July 31.
The action was taken in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter to faculty, staff and students announcing summer changes on Thursday, President Larry Dietz said, “As we continue to experience the effects of COVID-19 on our country, our state, and our university, it has become clear that summer 2020 will not be a return to summers as we have known them on our campus.”
In addition to calling off camps and other events on campus, the university also is conducting all summer courses online and moving Preview, its two-day orientation and registration program for incoming first-year students to “a virtual environment.”
More details on the virtual Preview sessions, which are required for incoming first-year students, will be made available later.
“We understand that these decisions impact not only our faculty, staff, and students but also those who use our facilities for a multitude of purposes,” said Dietz.
All undergraduate and graduate summer classes will remain online but traditional grading scales will return. The university temporarily expanded pass/no pass options for spring semester classes because they were switched to an online format in the middle of the semester.
The emailed letter said the university has suspended university-related, non-essential domestic travel and all international travel through July 1 and essential university-related travel must be approved in advance, in writing, by the president or appropriate vice president.
Faculty/staff travel this fall might also be affected by continuing concerns about COVID-19 although no decision has been made, the announcement said.
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
