Illinois State University cancels campus events through July 31 because of COVID-19

More details on the virtual Preview sessions, which are required for incoming first-year students, will be made available later.

“We understand that these decisions impact not only our faculty, staff, and students but also those who use our facilities for a multitude of purposes,” said Dietz.

All undergraduate and graduate summer classes will remain online but traditional grading scales will return. The university temporarily expanded pass/no pass options for spring semester classes because they were switched to an online format in the middle of the semester.

The emailed letter said the university has suspended university-related, non-essential domestic travel and all international travel through July 1 and essential university-related travel must be approved in advance, in writing, by the president or appropriate vice president.

Faculty/staff travel this fall might also be affected by continuing concerns about COVID-19 although no decision has been made, the announcement said.

