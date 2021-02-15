Illinois State University closing at noon because of weather

NORMAL — Illinois State University will close at noon Monday because of frigid conditions.

All in-person, hybrid and online courses that start at noon or after are canceled.

Dangerously cold conditions with wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero are forecast in the central part of the state. The National Weather Service also is forecasting new snow accumulations of up to 7 inches.

