 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois State University closing at noon because of weather
0 comments
breaking top story

Illinois State University closing at noon because of weather

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Illinois State University will close at noon Monday because of frigid conditions.

All in-person, hybrid and online courses that start at noon or after are canceled. 

Dangerously cold conditions with wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero are forecast in the central part of the state. The National Weather Service also is forecasting new snow accumulations of up to 7 inches. 

CONTINUING COVERAGE OF THE WINTER STORM HERE

GET THE LATEST FORECAST HERE

SIGN UP FOR PANTAGRAPH BREAKING NEWS EMAILS HERE 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Various other closures have been announced. An updated list is here.  

At ISU, residence halls and dining centers will remain open. The Bone Student Center, Student Fitness Center, Bowling and Billiards Center, and Milner Library will be closed.

On-campus COVID-19 testing sites are also closed. 

More than 150 million Americans were under winter weather advisories Monday as snowfall and icy conditions sent temperatures plunging.

10 winter driving safety tips

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists discover mysterious new lifeforms deep below Antarctica

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News