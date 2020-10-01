Illinois State University considering canceling spring break

NORMAL – Spring break may be eliminated at Illinois State University in 2021 to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Spokesman Eric Jome said the university is “gathering feedback on that possibility.”
He acknowledged that eliminating spring break would “be a serious departure from how we do things.”
In recent years, some college students have participated in service trips called “alternative spring breaks,” but Jome said, “Alternative spring break trips wouldn’t be something we’d be planning.”
If spring break is canceled, “we may be ending a little earlier,” said Jome.
Students, faculty and staff have been sent a survey seeking their input on options, such as cancelling spring break, adding a “micro-break” weekend and starting the first two weeks of the spring semester online.
The survey will be available until noon Tuesday. The results will be presented at Wednesday’s Academic Senate meeting.
Final decisions on the spring 2021 academic calendar will be made by the Cabinet before spring registration begins on Oct. 19, according to a message sent to the campus community by the provost.
In that message, Aondover Tarhule, vice president for academic affairs and provost, said, “On the one hand, the team understands the value of spring break for the mental health and wellbeing of the Redbird community during what has been generally a stressful period. On the other hand, cancelling spring break will mitigate the risk of another spike in coronavirus infections likely to accompany the added travel and activities that typically characterize spring break.”
Tarhule noted that many other universities have already canceled spring break and others are considering it.
Illinois Wesleyan University is among those that have taken that step.
A message posted last month on IWU’s website said, “The university will forego spring break to reduce the spread of disease.”
IWU also plans to start spring semester one week later than originally planned, on Jan. 13, to facilitate travel, move-in and virus testing.
By early afternoon Thursday, an online poll conducted by ISU’s student newspaper, the Vidette, showed 52% opposed to cancelling spring break, 30% in favor of cancelling break and 18% indicating they were indifferent.
Other schools that have canceled spring break include the University of Michigan, Ohio State University, Baylor University, Carnegie Mellon University; Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa; Kansas State University; Texas Christian University; University of Florida, University of Kentucky and the University of Tennessee.
