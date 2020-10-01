Illinois State University considering canceling spring break

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In that message, Aondover Tarhule, vice president for academic affairs and provost, said, “On the one hand, the team understands the value of spring break for the mental health and wellbeing of the Redbird community during what has been generally a stressful period. On the other hand, cancelling spring break will mitigate the risk of another spike in coronavirus infections likely to accompany the added travel and activities that typically characterize spring break.”

Tarhule noted that many other universities have already canceled spring break and others are considering it.

Illinois Wesleyan University is among those that have taken that step.

A message posted last month on IWU’s website said, “The university will forego spring break to reduce the spread of disease.”

IWU also plans to start spring semester one week later than originally planned, on Jan. 13, to facilitate travel, move-in and virus testing.