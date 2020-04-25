Illinois State University considering increase in fees, but not tuition

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

NORMAL — While Illinois State University officials are planning for various scenarios this fall, the board of trustees has discussed no increases in tuition, room and board but a sizable increase in the academic enhancement fee.

President Larry Dietz said the administration is focusing on “what a return to work will look like this fall,” working on scenarios from everything returning to normal to all classes remaining online.

“I don’t think either of those will be the case. I think it will be something in the middle,” Dietz said Saturday during a special board meeting held via Zoom teleconference. The formal fee proposal will be presented for action at the board's May 8 meeting.

“We plan to be back as close to normal operating face-to-face in the fall” as health and safety precautions allow, he said.

Summer classes already have been moved entirely online, but about 90% of summer classes are usually offered online anyway.

“The coronavirus will tell us when we can return to normal, not the other way around,” said Dietz.