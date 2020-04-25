Illinois State University considering increase in fees, but not tuition

NORMAL — While Illinois State University officials are planning for various scenarios this fall, the board of trustees has discussed no increases in tuition, room and board but a sizable increase in the academic enhancement fee.
President Larry Dietz said the administration is focusing on “what a return to work will look like this fall,” working on scenarios from everything returning to normal to all classes remaining online.
“I don’t think either of those will be the case. I think it will be something in the middle,” Dietz said Saturday during a special board meeting held via Zoom teleconference. The formal fee proposal will be presented for action at the board's May 8 meeting.
“We plan to be back as close to normal operating face-to-face in the fall” as health and safety precautions allow, he said.
Summer classes already have been moved entirely online, but about 90% of summer classes are usually offered online anyway.
“The coronavirus will tell us when we can return to normal, not the other way around,” said Dietz.
As for student costs, Dietz said the administration intends to recommend holding room and board and tuition at current levels for the 2020-21 academic year but increasing the enhancement fee by $15.50 per credit hour.
Combined with a $22 increase in for health insurance approved in February, that would bring the total cost for attendance by a full-time student living on campus to $25,169 — an increase of about $500, or less than 2%.
Student trustee Sarah Aguilar said the fee increase, which amounts to $465 for a full-time student, is a lot of money during uncertain times.
“I’m having a really hard time with that,” she said, but “I realize sometimes an increase has to happen.”
Money from the fee is used for such things as academic facilities and technology.
Dietz said, “Technology investments are needed,” particularly with the demands created by moving classes to online formats as a result of the coronavirus pandemic putting a temporary halt to in-person classes.
Even when classes return to face-to-face, hybrid courses could be needed. Some faculty or students with pre-existing health conditions - making them more susceptible to complications from COVID-19 - might need accommodations, said Dietz.
“We want to be more nimble,” said Jan Murphy, provost and vice president of academic affairs.
The university might also have to make other changes in the interests of social distancing, whether it is limiting the number of students in large lecture classes or changing residence hall rooms to single-occupancy.
Levester Johnson, vice president of student affairs, said administrators are reviewing whether housing accounts have enough reserves to cover a reduction in occupancy in on-campus residence halls.
Meanwhile, ISU is giving students a partial refund of mandatory fees of $12 per credit hour for the spring 2020 semester because of classes being moved off-campus. Students with parking permits also will receive refunds for the period of March 16 through May 15. The amount will depend on the type of permit the student has.
