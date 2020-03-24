Illinois State University considering pass-fail option for classes switched to online because of pandemic

Jan Murphy, ISU’s vice president of academic affairs and provost, said ISU already had a team studying the option.

Murphy said the matter will be discussed Wednesday night at the Academic Senate meeting, which will be conducted as a video conference call on the Zoom platform.

“A lot of universities are looking at this as an option,” she said. Among them are Harvard, University of Michigan and Vanderbilt University.

“We do have to work with department chairs and the registrar,” said Murphy. “We want to make sure students don’t make the decision lightly.”

Under current practice at ISU, a professor doesn’t know a student has chosen that option and turns in a regular grade. If the student gets a C or better, they pass; a D or F, they don’t pass. It doesn’t impact their GPA. “Our policy is similar to other universities’ policies,” said Murphy.

Even though ISU was already looking at the idea, Murphy said she welcomed the Hummel’s petition as a way to gauge student opinion and has been in contact with him.

“I really value the student starting the petition. … It’s an action we like students to do,” said Murphy. “I have had great conversations with him.”