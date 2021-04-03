Illinois State University considering 'very modest' cost increase for students

The administration intends to present a proposal to the board for action in May on establishing an engineering program at ISU. If approved by the board, it would go to the Illinois Board of Higher Education at its July meeting.

The ISU board would act at a later date on plans for building a facility to house the new college. Saturday’s presentation also covered costs that would have to be covered for other departments who would be teaching related classes to the influx of engineering students.

ISU officials say an engineering program would address the needs of employers and students, while keeping students in Illinois who otherwise would attend out-of-state schools.

Dietz told the board a College of Engineering is “best for the long-term future of the college.”

In addition to meeting student and workforce needs, an engineering program would increase ISU enrollment and make ISU a more comprehensive university, administrators said.