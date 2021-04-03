Illinois State University considering 'very modest' cost increase for students

NORMAL — Illinois State University is looking at the possibility of a slight increase in the cost of attending school but has not developed a specific proposal on which the board of trustees will act at its May 7 meeting.
During an informational session Saturday, which took place over the Zoom online platform, President Larry Dietz noted that the university hasn’t increased tuition for a couple of years. Last year, the board approved a fee increase of $15.50 per credit hour.
“There is some danger in not increasing at all,” Dietz told the board, saying “a gradual move is better than” a big jump later to catch up.
Although the administration did not present a proposal Saturday, Dietz said any increase would “be a very modest amount.”
Any tuition increase would only apply to incoming students under state truth-in-tuition law. Increases in fees, housing and dining can apply to all students.
Any fee increases would be targeted to specific purposes, he said.
Dan Stephens, vice president for finance and planning, said a 1% increase in tuition would raise about $2 million in revenue from incoming students.
The current cost of attendance at ISU is $25,169 per year. That includes tuition of $11,524; mandatory student fees of $3,223; room and board of $9,850 and optional health insurance of $562. Those figures ranked ISU sixth among 11 public universities in Illinois, between Northern Illinois University and the University of Illinois at Springfield.
Several board members expressed concern about any increases at this time as students and their families are recovering from the financial impact of the pandemic.
“Most people don’t want any cost to go up,” Dietz told reporters after the meeting. He said cost is one factor but “a critical part is what is the value added?”
The administration also presented information to the board about facilities needs and financing for a proposed College of Engineering, construction of a new simulation lab for the Mennonite College of Nursing, and renovation of on-campus facilities to address space needs during construction on the Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts facility.
The administration intends to present a proposal to the board for action in May on establishing an engineering program at ISU. If approved by the board, it would go to the Illinois Board of Higher Education at its July meeting.
The ISU board would act at a later date on plans for building a facility to house the new college. Saturday’s presentation also covered costs that would have to be covered for other departments who would be teaching related classes to the influx of engineering students.
ISU officials say an engineering program would address the needs of employers and students, while keeping students in Illinois who otherwise would attend out-of-state schools.
Dietz told the board a College of Engineering is “best for the long-term future of the college.”
In addition to meeting student and workforce needs, an engineering program would increase ISU enrollment and make ISU a more comprehensive university, administrators said.
A new building for the nursing program is second, behind the College of Engineering, on ISU’s capital request list to the state.
Meanwhile, the university wants to move forward with a two-story building for a new nursing simulation lab.
By increasing space for nursing simulations, the college would be able to increase enrollment in its nursing program by 320 students.
Stephens said a two-story building makes maximum use of the land next to the current simulation lab, which is north of the Bone Student Center. The cost of the building would be $13.6 million to $16.4 million.
