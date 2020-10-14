Illinois State University expects $46.2 million in COVID-19 costs

Those additional expenses included purchase of computer software and hardware for online learning and extended licenses for Zoom, the online conference platform with which many people are becoming familiar through classes, business meetings and even meetings of public bodies.

Despite the additional expenses and lost revenue, ISU remains in a strong financial position, Stephens said.

“ISU has been a very conservative university. We’ve been fiscally prudent,” he said. “As long as the pandemic doesn’t continue in its aggressive way,” the university will be OK.

ISU has gotten through the pandemic without layoffs, said Stephens.

According to a report this week in the Chronicle of Higher Education, two-thirds of college presidents surveyed indicated they had laid off employees, were in the midst of layoffs or “may implement” layoffs within the next 12 months.

A bright spot for ISU was continued strong enrollment this fall.