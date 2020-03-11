NORMAL — Illinois State University announced Wednesday it is extending spring break for students until March 23 and moving to online or other teaching methods until at least April 12 because of the coronavirus threat.

University High School and Metcalf Laboratory School will follow the same schedule. Illinois Wesleyan University and Heartland Community College are continuing to discuss their plans.

ISU spokesman Eric Jome said the decision to extend spring break was made now because “we wanted to make sure we were out ahead of this … so we didn’t bring a lot of people back to campus then tell them they had to go home again.”

Normal Mayor Chris Koos said Wednesday night, “I think it’s a probably prudent decision and ISU is certainly not alone.”

Koos said, “I am actually sitting with a Western North Carolina University professor and they are doing exactly the same thing. Universities are taking this approach and I think you are going to see more of this happening. I think they are being cautious and prudent.”

In a message from President Larry Dietz, students were told to remain at their permanent home residences until further notice, and students now living in residence halls, Cardinal Court Apartments or university-owned apartments should return to their permanent home residences.

Students who cannot return home, including international students, will be helped on a case-by-case basis, Jome said. Students also will be able to return at some point to get books or other materials needed to continue their studies that they did not take with them when they left for break, he said.

“Some of the details will be filled in the next day or two,” said Jome.

Koos said a lot of students who rent apartments off campus have 12-month leases, “so my sense is they’ll probably still be in the community, living in their apartments. They will just be taking their education a different way. ... "

Faculty, staff and graduate assistants will resume their normal work schedule the week of March 15 to adjust to alternative instruction.

"This is not a campus closure, where we close down and turn off the lights," said Jome. "We will still provide education in an alternative form."

The university also has suspended all university-sponsored, non-essential domestic travel and all international travel, effective Monday, until further notice. All summer 2020 study abroad programs and international internships have been canceled.

Dietz said in his message that “these difficult decisions” were made “due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the worldwide coronavirus pandemic” based on information from the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local health officials.

ISU has been on spring break this week and knowing people were traveling and the virus was spreading in the United States, Jome said, there was “concern of potential cases on campus.”

“Obviously, it’s going to be a very challenging situation, which is why we extended spring break,” said Jome. “It allows campus a week to ramp up to go to alternative education.”

At Illinois Wesleyan University, which is on spring break, spokesman John Twork said, “Our University Emergency Response Team is actively preparing for the potential appearance of COVID-19 in our region and its impact on campus. Part of our preparations include exploring expanded options for distance learning, such as online course instruction. We are committed to assuring the health and safety of our campus community and the continuity of our academic offerings.”

Heartland Community College is also on spring break this week and spokesman Steve Fast said, “Leadership has been using this time to review all of our options for instruction and other operations in a way that best suits the health and safety of the entire college community.”

ISU is just the latest university in the United States to suspend in-person classes.

Iowa State University and the University of Illinois also announced Wednesday that they were canceling in-person classes through at least April 3.

Regular classes are continuing at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign as it approaches spring break next week.

Although no decision has been announced to suspend face-to-face instruction, students were told in a mass email, “As a precaution, if you leave campus for spring break, we strongly advice that you take with you everything that you would need to continue your studies if the decision was made to suspend in-person classes.”

At Monmouth College in western Illinois, residence halls and dining services will open this weekend but classes are cancelled Monday and Tuesday “to give the campus time to continue preparations for our response to COVID-19,” according to a message to students.

In-person classes are scheduled to resume Wednesday, but the college said it is “monitoring the situation hourly.”

In addition to the steps the ISU has taken, university officials are recommending individuals help contain or limit the spread of the coronavirus by following the CDC’s social distancing guidelines, which include not being within six feet of someone for longer than 10 minutes.

ISU also is postponing all events at ISU with 50 or more anticipated attendees from March 23 through at least April 12.

ISU will regularly update a special webpage, coronavirus.illinoisstate.edu, which includes a Frequently Asked Questions section. The university said more communication will follow but people with further question can also email coronavirus@ilstu.edu.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared coronavirus a pandemic. It says people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while severe cases may last three to six weeks.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

It also was announced Wednesday that the NCAA Tournament will be played in front of empty arenas. The announcement came just as major conference tournaments kicked off at arenas across the nation, including in Las Vegas, where the USC and UCLA men’s teams open Pac-12 tournament play on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Southern Illinois University in Carbondale extended its spring break through March 22.

Chicago on Wednesday joined the ranks of cities around the world to scrap St. Patrick's Day parades amid concerns about spread of the new coronavirus.

Both houses of the Illinois General Assembly announced Wednesday that they have canceled legislative sessions in Springfield next week because of the threat of the spread of the new coronavirus.

The cancellations come as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbs. In the U.S., the total has topped 1,000. Worldwide, more than 119,000 have been infected, and more than 4,200 have died.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

