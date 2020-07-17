× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Illinois State University faculty members want it to be clear that they can decide whether to teach their courses in person, remotely or in a hybrid format during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Of course I’d like to teach in person,” mathematics professor Fusun Akman told The Pantagraph, but it comes down to “education philosophy versus life. ... It is putting the instructors in jeopardy and not giving them the right to choose.”

Plans announced last week by President Larry Dietz said faculty would be able to “choose an online, hybrid or face-to-face modality as long as the course allows for that level of flexibility.” But some faculty members say they're concerned that the choices are not, in fact, being left up to those teaching the courses.

“While I have not had any trouble switching modality, I am aware of some faculty who have,” Martha Horst, a professor of music composition, said in a statement on the Academic Senate's website.

A request to clarify the faculty members' right to choose was part of a resolution approved at an all-faculty meeting Thursday night that will resume Monday evening. The meeting took place via Zoom teleconference and was not open to the press or those in administrative positions.

Academic Senate President Susan Kalter, an English professor who called the meeting, declined comment on what happened at the session.

However, in prepared remarks posted on the Academic Senate’s web page, Kalter said, “We are facing an unprecedented crisis, here and on every campus in this country.”

Kalter called the meeting after “a letter of concern about health, safety and equity” that was being circulated obtained signatures from 10% of the tenured and tenure-track faculty and 10% of all faculty. The number of signatures have increased since then.

Tom Crumpler, a professor of education, said Friday in an interview with The Pantagraph that it appears the decisions vary across departments and he is hopeful “all faculty would be given autonomy across the board.”

The university's new provost told The Pantagraph in an email Friday that his office was not aware of any faculty members' preferred mode of teaching being rejected.

“The provost’s office invites the Academic Senate leadership or any individual faculty member to bring to its attention instances where a faculty member’s selected mode of teaching has been denied,” said Aondover Tarhule, who became vice president of academic affairs and provost on July 1,

Faculty members also expressed concerns about the lack of on-campus testing for people without symptoms.

ISU spokesperson Rachel Hatch said said Student Health Services currently has the capacity to test students who have symptoms, “but the university is working to increase our on-campus testing capabilities for fall.”

The university’s Redbirds Return plan was developed with input from 18 working groups, but some faculty members said they weren't well represented.

“I feel like in the beginning decisions were made without consulting faculty as much as wished for,” Crumpler said.

Akman said “they put a few token faculty” on committees, but she did not think faculty input was sufficient.

Tarhule responded: “Even though faculty are neither required nor expected to work in the summer when much of the planning sessions where held, 82 individual faculty members participated in planning meetings of the academic continuity workgroup, and more than 3,400 individuals participated in different consultation meetings and Zoom calls."

Akman also questioned whether the university was sending consistent messages to students, parents, faculty and department heads.

“We are being deceived by the administration,” she said. “They are gaslighting us.”

Hatch said messages are tailored to specific groups but denied any deception was involved.

“We make every effort to convey information as plans come together,” said the ISU spokesperson. “There’s no attempt at being cagey. There’s no attempt at being deceptive.”

