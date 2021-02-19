Illinois State University, graduate student union disagree on progress of contract talks

Rickerd said graduate teaching assistants have $2,400 in mandatory fees subtracted from their stipends each year “even though other classifications of workers are allowed fee waivers when they’re taking classes for higher degrees.”

Union member Steven Lazaroff, a doctoral student in the English department, said, “They only offer us raises that affect a sliver of our 400-person bargaining unit. They don’t respect us.”

In addition to an average stipend of about $9,441 for a nine-month academic year that varies depending on a student’s level of study and the department they are in, graduate teaching assistants also receive tuition waivers, which are $7,265 for in-state and $15,089 for out-of-state students.

However, Samuel said, “I can’t give a tuition waiver to my landlord. I can’t eat a tuition waiver.”

Dietz said, “All of us want a fair and fiscally responsible” agreement “without disruption to the teaching and learning environment.”

He repeated earlier statements that “the board of trustees meeting is not the time to engage in negotiations.”