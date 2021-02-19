Illinois State University, graduate student union disagree on progress of contract talks

NORMAL — The Illinois State University administration says significant progress is being made in its negotiations with the Graduate Workers Union but the union, representing about 400 graduate teaching assistants, disagrees.
Three members of the union and a supporter in another campus union spoke during the public comment section of Friday’s board of trustees meeting.
President Larry Dietz told the board that at this week’s negotiation session, the second in which a federal mediator was present, “the university presented counter proposals that represented significant movement on a variety of issues.”
However, Trevor Rickerd, a union member and doctoral candidate in biology, said, “All the university has succeeded in doing is stalling the negotiations for an entire year. … The university’s negotiating team has barely budged from their same stubborn positions in the past two mediation sessions.”
Another union member, Isabel Samuel, a master’s degree student in theater and dance, said, “We deserve a living wage, expanded health care and waived fees.”
Rickerd said graduate teaching assistants have $2,400 in mandatory fees subtracted from their stipends each year “even though other classifications of workers are allowed fee waivers when they’re taking classes for higher degrees.”
Union member Steven Lazaroff, a doctoral student in the English department, said, “They only offer us raises that affect a sliver of our 400-person bargaining unit. They don’t respect us.”
In addition to an average stipend of about $9,441 for a nine-month academic year that varies depending on a student’s level of study and the department they are in, graduate teaching assistants also receive tuition waivers, which are $7,265 for in-state and $15,089 for out-of-state students.
However, Samuel said, “I can’t give a tuition waiver to my landlord. I can’t eat a tuition waiver.”
Dietz said, “All of us want a fair and fiscally responsible” agreement “without disruption to the teaching and learning environment.”
He repeated earlier statements that “the board of trustees meeting is not the time to engage in negotiations.”
The next scheduled session with the mediator is March 3.
