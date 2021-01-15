Illinois State University graduate student workers seek mediation in contract talks

NORMAL – The Graduate Workers Union at Illinois State University formally requested Friday that a mediator be brought into their negotiations, which have been going on for more than a year.
The union of graduate teaching assistants, part of Local 73 of Service Employees International Union, was established in October 2018 and had its first bargaining session with the university one year later.
“They have been stalling,” said Steven Lazaroff, a doctoral candidate in the English department who has been involved in the negotiations. “Their negotiator’s response to our economic issues have been either status quo or increases that were already announced.”
The union characterized the university’s responses thus far as “non-offers.”
ISU spokesman Eric Jome said in a statement that the university “disagrees with recent characterizations made by the Graduate Workers Union about ISU and the overall bargaining process. The university respects the union’s right to request mediation and will continue to work with the Union in good faith, through the mediation process.”
Under state law, the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board can involve mediation if one party refuses to agree to the other’s mediation request after classes begin. ISU classes started Monday.
The graduate students are seeking higher pay for their teaching, a reduction or waiver of mandatory fees, and expanded health insurance, including vision and dental coverage. ISU has about 430 graduate teaching assistants. They also are negotiating about non-economic issues, such as protection from discrimination against graduate teaching assistants based on immigration status.
Jome declined to respond to the specifics of the union’s positions, saying, “Negotiations are an internal matter, the details of which are better addressed at the bargaining table rather than through a public forum.”
He added, “We remain optimistic that the parties will be able to reach an agreement that balances the interests of the graduate teaching assistants and the university.”
Noting how far apart the two sides are on economic issues, Lazaroff said the union is seeking a minimum stipend of $20,000 for graduate teaching students with a nine-month contract, while the university offered a minimum of $9,000.
The amount of money paid to graduate teaching assistants varies from department to department. They receive a tuition waiver but have to pay mandatory fees.
Jome said the average teaching graduate assistant worked an average of 16.2 hours per week during the fall semester. Overall, they work 10 to 28 hours a week. The average stipend for those teaching graduate assistants was $1,049 per month or $9,441 for a full nine-month academic year, he said.
Trevor Rickerd, a doctoral candidate in biology, said it is difficult for many graduate students to make ends meet with what they are paid.
Rickerd has been involved since organizing activities began in 2017.
“It’s not enough to live on,” said Isabel Samuel, a master’s student in theater and dance. “We’re just asking for what we need to survive.”
Mandatory fees amount to $1,300 for a graduate student taking the minimum of nine credit hours and there is an extra fee if students use a payment plan, he said.
