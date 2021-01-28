Illinois State University, Graduate Workers Union meet with federal mediator

NORMAL — Negotiators for Illinois State University and the Graduate Workers Union met Thursday for the first time with an independent mediator from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.
This was the 22nd meeting of university negotiators with representatives of the union, part of Service Employees International Union Local 73. The next is scheduled for Feb. 17.
The union, which represents about 400 graduate teaching assistants, was formed in 2018. Negotiations began in October 2019. Before Thursday, there had been six face-to-face meetings and 15 sessions by video conferencing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Graduate teaching assistants are seeking higher compensation, expanded insurance benefits and waived or reduced mandatory fees. They receive tuition waivers amounting to $7,265 for in-state and $15,089 for out-of-state students. The stipends they receive vary by department, the hours of their appointment and whether they are master’s or doctoral students.
In a message to the campus community before Thursday’s session began, ISU President Larry Dietz said, “ISU has and will continue to work diligently to reach a fair and fiscally responsible contract agreement that addresses concerns raised by the SEIU without disruption to the teaching and learning environment at ISU.”
Dietz also “unequivocally” affirmed “ISU’s respect for the important contributions of our graduate teaching assistants.”
A statement from graduate student Trevor Rickerd on behalf of the Graduate Workers Union said, “We are hopeful that mediation will move us towards a resolution, but it takes both parties to be willing to address each other’s concerns in order to reach agreement.”
He said, “We are optimistic that we will get a good deal in the end because we are in the right and our support is growing. We do see a clear path to a good contract, which we believe will involve picketing and other actions, because the University appears unwilling to move otherwise.”
Under the heading of “next steps,” Dietz said, “While there is much work to be done, we are optimistic about today’s session with the federal mediator. We believe that much can be accomplished and resolved through additional dialogue and negotiations.”
The university said tentative agreement was reached on 17 non-economic proposals in early October before the university agreed to the union’s request to table non-economic issues and move to economic issues, including pay and tuition waivers.
Dietz said, “We have also requested no-strike/no-lockout clauses consistent with language in all other university collective bargaining agreements that keep negotiations at the bargaining table and protect students and other employees from interruptions or disruptions to the teaching and learning environment.”
However, the union representatives characterized the university’s proposal differently.
Rickerd said, “They are proposing that workers would be subject to punishment for condoning or supporting a legal strike, not just an illegal one, from either our own or another union, whether in capacity of an employee or in one's free time, even going so far as to say that social media posts would be enough to subject a worker to punishment.”
He said, “When we asked the other unions on campus about this language, they had no idea what we were talking about and that they had never agreed to anything like that.”
The university declined further comment.
Future updates will be given via email and/or posted on a new webpage, seiunegotiations.ilstu.edu.
Photos: ISU program distributes copies of U.S. Constitution for inauguration
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota