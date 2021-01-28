Illinois State University, Graduate Workers Union meet with federal mediator

In a message to the campus community before Thursday’s session began, ISU President Larry Dietz said, “ISU has and will continue to work diligently to reach a fair and fiscally responsible contract agreement that addresses concerns raised by the SEIU without disruption to the teaching and learning environment at ISU.”

Dietz also “unequivocally” affirmed “ISU’s respect for the important contributions of our graduate teaching assistants.”

A statement from graduate student Trevor Rickerd on behalf of the Graduate Workers Union said, “We are hopeful that mediation will move us towards a resolution, but it takes both parties to be willing to address each other’s concerns in order to reach agreement.”

He said, “We are optimistic that we will get a good deal in the end because we are in the right and our support is growing. We do see a clear path to a good contract, which we believe will involve picketing and other actions, because the University appears unwilling to move otherwise.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Under the heading of “next steps,” Dietz said, “While there is much work to be done, we are optimistic about today’s session with the federal mediator. We believe that much can be accomplished and resolved through additional dialogue and negotiations.”