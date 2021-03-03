Illinois State University Graduate Workers Union moves into 'strike readiness' mode

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Steven Lazaroff, another graduate student and union member, said at the Academic Senate meeting, “The truth is that we are far away from ISU on an economic package that will confront the poverty and debt that TAs live in as a result of working and studying at ISU … Today in mediation we made a major move showing our willingness to bargain but ISU again refused to make us an offer with raises for all TAs.”

In a news release, the union said it presented what it called “a bold package” to settle the dispute about TAs compensation with “the same salaries as the nearest unionized graduate workers at a comparable institution, SIU-Carbondale.” However, the union said ISU “responded with more poverty proposals” that would not provide raises to all TAs and would not give a break on mandatory fees.

This story will be updated.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The Illinois State University campus through the years

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.