 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois State University Graduate Workers Union moves into 'strike readiness' mode
0 comments
breaking top story
ILLINOIS STATE

Illinois State University Graduate Workers Union moves into 'strike readiness' mode

{{featured_button_text}}
030421-blm-loc-1isuunion

Steven Lazaroff, a doctoral student and member of the Graduate Workers Union at Illinois State University, attaches a sign to a vehicle before a demonstration Feb. 12 to draw attention to ongoing contract negotiations.

 Lenore Sobota

NORMAL – The Graduate Workers Union at Illinois State University announced Wednesday that is is moving into a “strike readiness” phase in its negotiations with the administration after talks earlier in the day failed to generate sufficient movement.

“Strike readiness is not about the certainty of a strike it’s about signaling to our members and broader coalition that we need to enter a phase a phase of escalation where we prepare for a possibility of a strike,” graduate student and union member Alex Murarus told the Academic Senate at its meeting Wednesday night.

ISU spokesman Eric Jome said in an email Wednesday night, “A meeting with the federal mediator was held this afternoon and another meeting is tentatively scheduled for March 18. ISU has and will continue to work diligently to reach a fair and fiscally responsible contract agreement that addresses the concerns raised by the SEIU without disruption to the teaching and learning environment.”

The union, Local 73 of Service Employees Union International, represents more than 400 teaching assistants or TAs.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Steven Lazaroff, another graduate student and union member, said at the Academic Senate meeting, “The truth is that we are far away from ISU on an economic package that will confront the poverty and debt that TAs live in as a result of working and studying at ISU … Today in mediation we made a major move showing our willingness to bargain but ISU again refused to make us an offer with raises for all TAs.”

In a news release, the union said it presented what it called “a bold package” to settle the dispute about TAs compensation with “the same salaries as the nearest unionized graduate workers at a comparable institution, SIU-Carbondale.” However, the union said ISU “responded with more poverty proposals” that would not provide raises to all TAs and would not give a break on mandatory fees.

This story will be updated.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The Illinois State University campus through the years

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: ISU students salvage items left behind in Sugar Creek Apartment fire

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News