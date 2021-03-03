Illinois State University Graduate Workers Union moves into 'strike readiness' mode

NORMAL – The Graduate Workers Union at Illinois State University announced Wednesday that is is moving into a “strike readiness” phase in its negotiations with the administration after talks earlier in the day failed to generate sufficient movement.
“Strike readiness is not about the certainty of a strike it’s about signaling to our members and broader coalition that we need to enter a phase a phase of escalation where we prepare for a possibility of a strike,” graduate student and union member Alex Murarus told the Academic Senate at its meeting Wednesday night.
ISU spokesman Eric Jome said in an email Wednesday night, “A meeting with the federal mediator was held this afternoon and another meeting is tentatively scheduled for March 18. ISU has and will continue to work diligently to reach a fair and fiscally responsible contract agreement that addresses the concerns raised by the SEIU without disruption to the teaching and learning environment.”
The union, Local 73 of Service Employees Union International, represents more than 400 teaching assistants or TAs.
Steven Lazaroff, another graduate student and union member, said at the Academic Senate meeting, “The truth is that we are far away from ISU on an economic package that will confront the poverty and debt that TAs live in as a result of working and studying at ISU … Today in mediation we made a major move showing our willingness to bargain but ISU again refused to make us an offer with raises for all TAs.”
In a news release, the union said it presented what it called “a bold package” to settle the dispute about TAs compensation with “the same salaries as the nearest unionized graduate workers at a comparable institution, SIU-Carbondale.” However, the union said ISU “responded with more poverty proposals” that would not provide raises to all TAs and would not give a break on mandatory fees.
This story will be updated.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: The Illinois State University campus through the years
Track and field team
Student Union
Stephen Decatur in Sectional Tourney play
Reggie the Redbird mascot
Illinois State University Redbird Arena
Illinois State University football
Illinois State dome
Horton field house
Golf team
Flag brought down for the birthday of Malcolm X
Dynamax portable telescope
Air View of east campus complex
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota