Illinois State University, Heartland Community College boards schedule virtual meetings

NORMAL — Trustees at Illinois State University and Heartland Community College will meet electronically for “virtual” meetings Saturday and Tuesday, respectively, to reduce in-person contact during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ISU board will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday. To join the meeting, interested persons should dial 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 234712698#.

Public comments can be submitted by email to BOT@ilstu.edu. They will be read at the meeting.

After the public comment portion, the board will enter a closed executive session under Section 102/2(c)(1) of the Open Meetings Act to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees. The public will not be able to access that portion of the meeting.

No resolutions will be considered or acted on during the meeting.