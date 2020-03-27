Illinois State University, Heartland Community College boards schedule virtual meetings

NORMAL — Trustees at Illinois State University and Heartland Community College will meet electronically for “virtual” meetings Saturday and Tuesday, respectively, to reduce in-person contact during the coronavirus pandemic.
The ISU board will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday. To join the meeting, interested persons should dial 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 234712698#.
Public comments can be submitted by email to BOT@ilstu.edu. They will be read at the meeting.
After the public comment portion, the board will enter a closed executive session under Section 102/2(c)(1) of the Open Meetings Act to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees. The public will not be able to access that portion of the meeting.
No resolutions will be considered or acted on during the meeting.
The Heartland board meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday via teleconference. The public can watch online via https://heartland.zoom.us/j/364826862 or by phone by calling 312-626-6799 and using meeting ID 364826862.
To participate in the public comment portion, call 309-268-8104 to sign up no later than 20 minutes before the meeting is scheduled to start.
All meeting content and comments will be recorded.
The agenda includes a report from the architect working on the Facilities Master Plan and items from the canceled March 17 meeting, including approval of a work ready microcertificate program and a career and technical education program.
Check https://www.heartland.edu/about/trustees.html for updates to the schedule and agenda.
