Illinois State University students register to vote and cast ballots on Nov. 6, 2018, at the Bone Student Center in Normal. Student voter turnout is below 50%, according to a study.
DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Illinois State University dance education major Alicia Tarver of South Holland listens to President Barack Obama give his final State of the Union speech in January 2016, during a watch party at the Brown Ballroom in Normal. The event was sponsored by ISU, Heartland Community College, the American Democracy Project and iCitizen.
NORMAL — Emphasizing the importance of student voting, the presidents of Illinois State University and Heartland Community College have committed their institutions to a nationwide challenge to increase student voter registration and participation.
ISU President Larry Dietz and Heartland President Keith Cornille are among 160 presidents and chancellor that have signed a pledge as part of the All In Campus Democracy Challenge.
“By supporting the full student voter participation of all eligible students, we are reinforcing our commitment to service learning and civic engagement,” said Cornille. “As part of our mission to promote student success, it is vital to assist our students with the tools of civic and social responsibility that will help empower them and bring their strong voices to the community we serve.”
Dietz said, “Civic engagement is one the core values of Illinois State University for a reason. We have long recognized that informed and engaged citizens bring about innovation and change in a society.
He added, "Students exercising their constitutional right to vote reinforces the most basic principle of our democracy. Through our Center for Community Engagement and Service Learning, the university will continue to work with efforts like 'All In' as well as other collaborative initiatives to promote voting.”
The National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement, part of Tufts University’s Institute for Democracy & Higher Education, has been compiling data on registration and turnout since it was launched in 2013.
Student voter turnout at the more than 1,000 schools that are part of the study has increased from the mid-term elections of 2014 to 2018, but still remains below 50%. The turnout among those students in 2018 was 40%, according to NSLEVE.
Both ISU and Heartland have been involved in student voter engagement for years, including debate watch parties, joint events, registration drives and even friendly competition between the two schools to see which could register the highest percentage of their students.
