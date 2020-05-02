× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

NORMAL — Illinois State University will take part in a global effort called Giving Tuesday Now, with donations directed to its COVID-19 Redbirds Response Fund.

Giving Tuesday usually takes place on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, but the worldwide day of giving and unity was launched early to inspire grassroots generosity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Redbird Response Fund was established in early April to help students with emergency assistance to deal with job loss, homelessness and/or food insecurity as a result of the pandemic.

Pat Vickerman, vice president of university advancement, said a goal of $100,000 has been set for the fund and “we’re well on our way” with more than $42,000 donated so far.

“We’ve got a terrific community of Redbirds,” he said, with 220,000 alumni and “lots of friends and community support.”

ISU has not set a specific goal for Giving Tuesday Now, said Vickerman. “Whatever we can get is appreciated.”

It will be more low key than ISU’s annual giving day, “Birds Give Back,” which happens in February.

“The vast majority will happen online,” Vickerman said.

ISU will receive federal funds to aid students under the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund that was part of the coronavirus aid package, but the university expects the need to exceed available funds.

The university already has provided emergency assistance from sources such as the Red and White Scholarship Fund and the Redbird Response Fund.

Among those who have been helped, the university said, is Lauren Harris, a junior in political science who received assistance with living expenses related to COVID-19.

“When I explained my situation, I was able to receive help,” said Harris. “I’m very grateful for the support.”

Freshman Kathy Magana, a special education major, received a scholarship to cover spring semester tuition after she and others in her household became unemployed because of the pandemic.

“All of my anxieties and worries about not being able to pay for the remainder of my freshman year are all gone now … and my family can spend our current resources on groceries and other necessities,” she said.

Vickerman said, “It’s great to see the compassion and generosity” that comes out “at times like this.”

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

