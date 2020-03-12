Illinois State University in-person classes could be delayed through end of semester, president says

NORMAL — Illinois State University President Larry Dietz said Thursday the suspension of in-person classes and other steps taken to control the spread of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, could last through the end of the semester.
“I think we’re in this for several months,” Dietz said. “Right now we’re giving it about a month.”
Dietz said, “We’re monitoring this and making decisions on a daily basis. It’s a fluid situation.”
Whether the extension of spring break for an additional week will result in a lengthening of the semester hasn’t been determined.
“We’re kicking that around. We don’t have a decision on that,” he said.
“Our primary focus is safety and security for everybody — faculty, students and staff,” said Dietz.
ISU announced Wednesday that spring break would be extended until March 23 and online or other teach methods will be used until at least April 12.
The additional week of spring break will be used for faculty to get up to speed on alternatives to in-person instruction.
“Things were changing so rapidly, we needed some time to catch up,” Dietz explained.
There are many questions regarding Illinois State University’s response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation. We have created a webpage to address the most frequently-asked questions (check back regularly): https://t.co/Pk3ASOPcAA— Illinois State (@IllinoisStateU) March 12, 2020
Dietz said the university prides itself on its face-to-face instruction and “going to a different method of delivery goes against our core value of individual attention. But, at the same time, health is a priority.”
The Bone Student Center and Milner Library remain open, although any event at ISU with 50 or more anticipated attendees are being postponed, effective March 23 through at least April 12.
“We hope a week from Monday to see some normalcy on campus” other than a lack of classes, said Dietz.
“The other thing we need to keep in mind is the people that are most vulnerable are folks that are older and may have their health system compromised,” rather than college-age students, he said. But, because they could spread the virus to others, “that’s another reason we decided to take this step and do more planning.”
In addition to a central steering committee, there are 16 working groups focused on areas such as housing, study abroad, human resources and student health, Dietz said, adding that 200 to 300 people are directly involved in addressing the coronavirus response.
The university is working on a one-on-one basis with students, including international students, who are living in on-campus residence halls and can’t return home. Dietz said the university is also aware that many students with on-campus jobs need that income for their education and living costs.
“We’re going to continue to employ as many students as we can,” he said.
In addition, for students who might not have a computer at home, “we have a loan system for laptops now that will be expanded,” said Dietz. “We want everyone to have access.”
University officials also are working individually with students studying abroad who are trying to get home. Dietz said the 15 students studying in Italy and four in Japan have either arrived back in the United States or are on their way.
ISU is only one among many universities in Illinois and nationwide that has announced spring break extensions and/or moves away from in-person classes.
Among them are the University of Illinois system, Northern Illinois University and Southern Illinois University system.
