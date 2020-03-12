Illinois State University in-person classes could be delayed through end of semester, president says

The Bone Student Center and Milner Library remain open, although any event at ISU with 50 or more anticipated attendees are being postponed, effective March 23 through at least April 12.

“We hope a week from Monday to see some normalcy on campus” other than a lack of classes, said Dietz.

“The other thing we need to keep in mind is the people that are most vulnerable are folks that are older and may have their health system compromised,” rather than college-age students, he said. But, because they could spread the virus to others, “that’s another reason we decided to take this step and do more planning.”

In addition to a central steering committee, there are 16 working groups focused on areas such as housing, study abroad, human resources and student health, Dietz said, adding that 200 to 300 people are directly involved in addressing the coronavirus response.

The university is working on a one-on-one basis with students, including international students, who are living in on-campus residence halls and can’t return home. Dietz said the university is also aware that many students with on-campus jobs need that income for their education and living costs.

“We’re going to continue to employ as many students as we can,” he said.