NORMAL — Illinois State University is looking into social media posts with racist and homophobic comments attributed to current or incoming students.

ISU spokesman Eric Jome said the university found out about the posts mainly through the university's social media team, which had received direct messages or saw posts in which ISU was tagged.

He was unable to characterize the types of comments, but said, “The majority of it seemed to be comments on someone else’s post” and they appeared on “a variety of platforms.”

Official actions could include “the dean of students reaching out to have a conversation conveying what the university values are and expectations of behavior are within the university community,” said Jome. In more serious cases, action could include “educational sanctions,” he said.

The matter also could be referred to ISU’s office of equal opportunity and access, said Jome.

“The general process depends on what the situation is,” he explained.

For example, the university’s response is different depending on whether there’s an imminent threat directed as an individual rather than general statements, he said.

The first step is to determine whether the person making the posts is actually a current or incoming student, said Jome.

“This is something we take very seriously all the time,” said Jome.

But protests and civil unrest nationwide following the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police also created “heightened awareness of these kinds of comments on social media,” which were reported to the university, he said.

“We are starting to see a number of these and we wanted to be proactive, saying something about this,” said Jome.

In a post on ISU’s Facebook page and Twitter account, the university said, “We take our commitment to diversity and inclusion seriously. Racist and homophobic language and action are completely inconsistent with Illinois State’s core values.”

In a statement issued May 30, in response to Floyd’s death, President Larry Dietz said, “There is no room on our campus for bigotry and hatred, and I ask each of you to embrace and carry out ISU’s core values of fostering an inclusive environment characterized by cultural understanding and engagement, ethical behavior, and a commitment to social justice.”

The campus also has been the scene of demonstrations in the past, accusing ISU of “anti-blackness” and professors of “microagressions.”

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

