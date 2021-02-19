Illinois State University looks to engineering program to boost enrollment

By doubling the size of the existing simulation lab, ISU could add 276 nursing students in four years, he said.

Growth in biological sciences and chemistry enrollment also are limited by lab space, Tarhule said. By expanding their lab space, ISU could add 350 students in four years, he said.

Tarhule acknowledged that people have asked whether ISU can afford to make such additions, but he responded, “I think the proper question to ask is can we afford not to do it?”

ISU has been working on the feasibility of adding an engineering program since 2016 and received a report from its consultants, CannonDesign, last month.

The plan still needs an endorsement from the ISU board before the proposal is sent to the Illinois Board of Higher Education for approval.

Friday’s presentation focused on what the program would look like. Financial aspects will be addressed in greater detail at a later meeting.

The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting isn’t until May, but it might have a special meeting in April to hear more about the engineering proposal.

