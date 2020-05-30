Illinois State University may switch to online classes after Thanksgiving

The switch also recognizes the start of the cold and flu season and speculation about a possible “second wave” of coronavirus.

In a message from President Larry Dietz posted on the university website, other steps, such as “greater social distancing in residence halls, dining center and libraries,” also were mentioned, as well as strict limits on the size and scope of on-campus social gatherings.

Jome said exactly how that would be implemented — and how it could reduce the number of students living on campus — has not been determined.

“We have to factor in how many people are going to be here” and how enrollment is affected by pandemic concerns, he said.

Among considerations outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its guidance to higher education institutions are serving grab-and-go meal options and plated meals, rather than buffets or self-serve dining.

Dietz said the fall semester “may include greater social distancing between faculty and students, smaller class sizes in larger classrooms, hybrid learning environment, including online and in-person learning options, and some exclusively online courses.”

Jome said no date has been set for release of the “Redbirds Return” plan.