Illinois State University may switch to online classes after Thanksgiving

NORMAL — Illinois State University is putting the finishing touches on a “Redbirds Return” plan that will include social distancing guidelines, limits for on-campus social gatherings and a possible switch to online classes after Thanksgiving.
Meanwhile, ISU will begin “a phased approach” to bringing staff back to campus starting Monday.
ISU is considering the post-Thanksgiving switch, rather than having students return after that holiday break, although ISU spokesman Eric Jome emphasized a final decision has not been made.
He said it is “a potential option … for reducing the amount of mass migration to and from campus.”
Some institutions, such as Notre Dame University, are starting earlier and/or eliminating a fall break to end their fall semesters around Thanksgiving.
The proposed changes are part of the university's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The switch also recognizes the start of the cold and flu season and speculation about a possible “second wave” of coronavirus.
In a message from President Larry Dietz posted on the university website, other steps, such as “greater social distancing in residence halls, dining center and libraries,” also were mentioned, as well as strict limits on the size and scope of on-campus social gatherings.
Jome said exactly how that would be implemented — and how it could reduce the number of students living on campus — has not been determined.
“We have to factor in how many people are going to be here” and how enrollment is affected by pandemic concerns, he said.
Among considerations outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its guidance to higher education institutions are serving grab-and-go meal options and plated meals, rather than buffets or self-serve dining.
Dietz said the fall semester “may include greater social distancing between faculty and students, smaller class sizes in larger classrooms, hybrid learning environment, including online and in-person learning options, and some exclusively online courses.”
Jome said no date has been set for release of the “Redbirds Return” plan.
The academic calendar lists Aug. 17 as the first day of classes. The June 1 faculty return is “really a small number of people heading into offices just to get them prepared,” Jome said.
They will be looking at such things as office layouts and whether office areas need to be reconfigured and some furniture moved in the interest of social distancing, he explained.
On June 8, more offices will be open to the public for walk-in traffic, although most faculty and staff will continue working remotely, he said.
“Going into July, we’ll start bring more people back,” who usually work on campus in the summer, said Jome.
Signs will be posted reminding people to socially distance and practice good hygiene. Face coverings will be required for people entering buildings, he said.
Dietz wrote, “Though facing unprecedented illness and sadness, Illinois has coped with this pandemic as successfully as possible by following science and the most competent and up-to-date advice from worldwide and national health organizations.”
