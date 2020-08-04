Illinois State University moves most classes online after federal government 'reallocates' testing supplies

Illinois State continues to finalize plans for on-campus testing for the fall term. As of August 4, 2020, we will provide testing at Student Health Services for students who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms through partnerships with our local hospitals. In addition, we continue to have discussions with external vendors to provide additional on-campus testing as well as surveillance testing for asymptomatic students. For students with symptoms, test results are expected to be provided to Student Health Services within a 24-hour period. In addition, the state testing site located at the Interstate Center in Bloomington continues to be available for all students, faculty and staff and is free of charge. Specific information about testing protocols and procedures will be provided to students, faculty and staff as it becomes available.

Our planning teams continue to pay close attention to best practices regarding COVID-19 testing on college campuses and will continue to explore additional testing options in the weeks to come. It is important to note that as cases rise in Illinois and across the country, equipment and supplies necessary to conduct testing are in extremely high demand. At the end of last week, the University was informed that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reallocated, to other agencies, equipment and testing kits that the University had ordered. Those supplies were expected to be delivered to the University prior to the beginning of the fall term. While this is a disappointment, it is exactly why multiple resources must be in place in order to provide testing for our students.