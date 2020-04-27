Illinois State University officials considering options for fall semester

NORMAL — Fifteen working groups at Illinois State University will begin virtual meetings this week to consider various scenarios for fall semester in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The goal is to complete their work within three weeks, Eric Hodges, ISU’s director of emergency management, told a meeting of ISU’s Community Partners via Zoom teleconference on Monday morning.
Hodges said the university is looking at the “bookends” — from the current situation with all classes online to being back to normal operations — and everything in between, such as a hybrid with some things open and others “still a little remote.”
President Larry Dietz said during a meeting of the board of trustees on Saturday that he thinks “something in the middle” is the most likely scenario.
Asked whether Bloomington-Normal hospitals could handle the return of 20,000 students to campus this fall, Hodges said he has been in close contact with the hospitals and they have plans in place for a surge if that happens.
He noted that people “in our typical student age group” usually don’t get extremely sick if they do contract COVID-19.
“All of that bodes very well for students coming back in the fall,” said Hodges.
Dietz said, “I don’t think by any means we’re out of the woods” and said he expects “the new normal will be one of increased vigilance.”
Among possible scenarios being studied are guidelines on wearing masks, switching some or all on-campus residence rooms to single occupancy and the financial impact of a reduction in enrollment or credit hours.
One concern the university has, in addition to revenue lost through refunds and canceled events this year, is what funding the university will receive in fiscal year 2021 from the state, which is experiencing its own revenue shortfalls.
“We’re hoping for an FY21 budget (appropriation) that is flat from FY20,” Dietz said Monday.
Higher education ramped up earlier than other sectors in the United States because it had to address earlier situations impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, such as students studying abroad, said Hodges.
ISU’s emergency team started meeting in late January, initially focusing on students and faculty who were abroad. The Emergency Operations Center opened in late February.
“Ramping up meant leveraging a lot of facilities and teams we’ve been building for years,” he said.
ISU already had an emergency operations center and team that had worked together during drills and real situations, such as major power outages and severe snowstorms. It also quickly geared up to work remotely. Its virtual EOC includes a daily situation report that contains campus, community, statewide and national information, such as number of cases and supplies on hand.
No ISU students, faculty or staff have tested positive in McLean County. Dietz said Saturday that one student and one faculty member have tested positive in their home counties but both have recovered and neither had been on campus for several weeks.
Dietz said, “July is going to be a critical month,” in determining what directions to take.
Classes are scheduled to begin Aug. 17.
Recognize this? The Illinois State University campus through the years
Track and field team
Student Union
Stephen Decatur in Sectional Tourney play
Reggie the Redbird mascot
Illinois State University Redbird Arena
Illinois State University football
Illinois State dome
Horton field house
Golf team
Flag brought down for the birthday of Malcolm X
Dynamax portable telescope
Air View of east campus complex
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.