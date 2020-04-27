Illinois State University officials considering options for fall semester

Asked whether Bloomington-Normal hospitals could handle the return of 20,000 students to campus this fall, Hodges said he has been in close contact with the hospitals and they have plans in place for a surge if that happens.

He noted that people “in our typical student age group” usually don’t get extremely sick if they do contract COVID-19.

“All of that bodes very well for students coming back in the fall,” said Hodges.

Dietz said, “I don’t think by any means we’re out of the woods” and said he expects “the new normal will be one of increased vigilance.”

Among possible scenarios being studied are guidelines on wearing masks, switching some or all on-campus residence rooms to single occupancy and the financial impact of a reduction in enrollment or credit hours.