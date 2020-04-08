Illinois State University, other public universities seek more federal assistance for COVID-19 response

He noted that congressional action has “provided roughly $14 billion in grant funding to universities and expanded flexibility for these programs to support those in need during this challenging time.”

Ashley Phelps, communications director for U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, a Republican from Taylorville, said their office has been in contact with ISU and other institutions.

“We understand this is a difficult time for everyone, including our colleges, and we want to make sure we have all of the details about what they need,” Phelps said via email Wednesday.

“We’ve been in touch with the Department of Education and are carefully monitoring implementation of the CARES Act, which is largely ongoing at this point,” she said. “Congressman Davis will certainly continue to be an advocate for our colleges and we’ll be sure to work with all of them as we move forward.

Dietz said, when it comes to the total impact of the pandemic on higher education, “none of us really knows, to be honest.”

Some institutions, including ISU, are seeing delays in enrollment and housing deposits as families face their own uncertainties.

But Dietz remains optimistic.