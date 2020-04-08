Illinois State University, other public universities seek more federal assistance for COVID-19 response

NORMAL — The total financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Illinois State University isn't yet known, but President Larry Dietz is hopeful more federal financial assistance is on the way to soften the blow.
“We’re in the midst of sorting that out, but we don’t have a figure yet,” Dietz said Wednesday. “The big one is going to be room-and-board refunds,” which will cost an estimated $15 million.
Other expenses include costs for shifting to online class delivery, purchasing necessary equipment for information technology staff, and ensuring faculty had what they needed for the switch, he said.
The university also is losing revenue from canceled events at the Bone Student Center and various summer camps that usually take place on campus, he said.
“This is truly nothing any of us has experienced before,” said Dietz.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, enacted two weeks ago, includes about $14 billion for grants to higher education institutions nationwide, but amounts to a quarter of what the higher education community requested, according to a letter to the Illinois congressional delegation signed by Dietz and eight other university and university system presidents.
About $140 million in direct grants under the CARES Act will go to public universities in Illinois, at least half of which will got to students for emergency financial aid grants, the letter said.
“These institutional funds are welcome, but they do not cover the expenses and revenue losses we have incurred to date, which we estimate at approximately $224 million, let alone the additional costs and losses we expect in the coming weeks and months,” said the letter.
Dietz said the CARES Act is important not only to higher education but also small businesses and other organizations that need help.
Lawmakers are already working on the next package.
In an emailed response to The Pantagraph, U.S. Rep. Darrin LaHood said, “I appreciate the presidents’ letter and leadership during this uncertain time. I have been in direct contact with our institutions of higher education in Illinois’ 18th District, both public and private. I will continue to communicate with them as we navigate the coronavirus pandemic together."
LaHood said, “We are taking a whole of government approach, at the federal, state, and local level, and I will do all I can advocate for our universities as Congress weighs additional legislative responses.”
He noted that congressional action has “provided roughly $14 billion in grant funding to universities and expanded flexibility for these programs to support those in need during this challenging time.”
Ashley Phelps, communications director for U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, a Republican from Taylorville, said their office has been in contact with ISU and other institutions.
“We understand this is a difficult time for everyone, including our colleges, and we want to make sure we have all of the details about what they need,” Phelps said via email Wednesday.
“We’ve been in touch with the Department of Education and are carefully monitoring implementation of the CARES Act, which is largely ongoing at this point,” she said. “Congressman Davis will certainly continue to be an advocate for our colleges and we’ll be sure to work with all of them as we move forward.
Dietz said, when it comes to the total impact of the pandemic on higher education, “none of us really knows, to be honest.”
Some institutions, including ISU, are seeing delays in enrollment and housing deposits as families face their own uncertainties.
But Dietz remains optimistic.
“We may have a cloud passing through now … but there are brighter days ahead,” said Dietz.
The key is to focus on what you can control, he said.
“We can control our planning process. We can control our attitude,” said Dietz. “Around here it’s a positive, roll-up-your-sleeves kind of attitude.”
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
