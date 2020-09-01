Illinois State University planning $1 million COVID-19 testing lab; positive cases top 1,000

Board approval may be needed if testing fees for ISU students exceed $500,000.

The goal will be to test students, faculty and staff at least once a week. But ISU expects to have “the ability to extend testing opportunities to other educational institutions, local nursing homes and major employers in the area,” said Baur.

ISU’s latest reported positivity rate is 23.8% but Baur expects that percentage to drop with expanded surveillance testing.

Housing

More than 80% of the students testing positive live off campus, according to Vice President for Student Affairs Levester Johnson.

The number of students living on campus this semester has been reduced by about 40%. ISU said there are fewer than 4,000 students living on campus, a decrease of more than 2,300 students from fall 2019.

ISU eliminated triple and quad rooms in an effort to decrease on-campus housing density and also increased the number of waivers to students normally required to live on campus, explained university spokesman Eric Jome. Students usually are required to live in on-campus residence halls or Cardinal Court apartments if they have been out of high school less than two years.