Illinois State University president calls attack on Capitol 'America at its worst'

NORMAL — Illinois State University President Larry Dietz called last week’s violence at the U.S. Capitol a “national tragedy” and “America at its worst,” but also expressed optimism in messages to students, faculty and staff.

“The national tragedy was exacerbated by the realization that inadequate defense and security measures stood in stark contrast to what was observed during the demonstrations that occurred over the summer months,” Dietz said in the messages, sent over the weekend as ISU begins spring semester.

“This difference in response is yet another reminder that our nation must reconcile its legacy of systemic racism and inequality if we are to realize our dream of a ‘more perfect union,’” he said.

But Dietz said the country also witnessed the best of our nation as, amid the chaos, “we once again witnessed America’s resolve as multitudes of people demanded accountability for those who incited violence and those who participated in the mayhem.”