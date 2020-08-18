× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — The return of college students to Bloomington-Normal generally brings an uptick in complaints about loud parties and large gatherings. But the COVID-19 pandemic adds another element: concern that those gatherings could spread the coronavirus.

Illinois State University has instituted on-campus protocols, such as wearing face masks and limiting the size of gatherings, to help control the spread of COVID-19. But the university can’t control off-campus activities, said spokesman Eric Jome.

“In all of our communications over the summer and continuing through now and in ongoing education ... a big component of that is strongly encouraging people to avoid large gatherings,” said Jome. “We’re trying to educate people and really push a message of social responsibility” that “we’re all part of trying to keep everyone safe.”

But that didn’t stop a large gathering from happening near campus the weekend before classes started on Monday. ISU President Larry Dietz took note of the situation in his welcome letter to students, in which he asked students to "avoid large crowds and encourage others to do the same.”

“While responding to a large, off-campus gathering this past weekend, officials observed hundreds of people not following the most basic tenets of coronavirus safety — ignoring protocols for physical distancing and the wearing of face-coverings,” he wrote.

“Although I cannot confirm all involved were Illinois State students, that is the perception,” Dietz said. “I cannot over emphasize how important it is that we follow all public health guidance. It is provided for the sole purpose of protecting each of us from contracting COVID-19.”

Bloomington Police Department spokesman John Fermon said the city has not had problems with student parties or large gatherings around Illinois Wesleyan University.

IWU has fewer than 2,000 students, compared to ISU’s typical enrollment of between 20,000 and 21,000 students. IWU requires its students to live in university-approved housing — residence halls or fraternity/sorority houses — for six semesters.

Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said the town does not have an ordinance limiting the size of gatherings during the pandemic. However, as an issue of public health, “we could disperse a gathering,” he said.

In general, Bleichner said, “we’ll use our traditional tools,” enforcing rules against loud music and underage drinking, if either of those situations is present.

Normal police also work with on-site security in those off-campus student housing areas that have them.

“We have a pretty regular dialogue with property managers,” said Bleichner. “In most cases they’ve been very responsive.”

Police also work with ISU’s dean of students, he said.

Dietz reminded students, “Ultimately, what happens off campus will profoundly impact on-campus decisions. Please remember to follow all health and safety guidelines, especially those regarding physical distancing, face-coverings, hygiene, and cleaning. Please avoid large crowds and encourage others to do the same.”

Following directives from Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office, ISU has limited the size of on-campus gatherings. Bleichner said he was concerned that, because of this, more students may look off-campus for entertainment, including organizing their own parties.

“Now in this day and age, why draw attention to yourself?” said Bleichner. “People are going to be more likely to call.”

If people want to report a gathering that is a nuisance because of its size or noise, Bleichner recommends calling the department’s non-emergency, general dispatch number, 309-888-5030. If it involves public safety, call the emergency 911 line, he said.

