 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois State University presidential search committee to meet Tuesday
0 comments
alert top story

Illinois State University presidential search committee to meet Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Dietz file

Illinois State University President Larry Dietz speaks during a news conference in July. Dietz plans to retire June 30. 

NORMAL — The Illinois State University board of trustees will have a special meeting at noon Tuesday, but only for the purpose of entering a closed session as part of the presidential search committee.

The university is searching for a replacement for President Larry Dietz, who announced in November he plans to retire at the end of June. He has been president since March 2014.

The board has previously said the search committee expected to begin screening applicants in April. However, unlike past practices in recent searches, finalists will not be publicly announced and there will not be open forums on campus.

Illinois State University considering 'very modest' cost increase for students

The search committee has 32 members, including the board of trustees.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

WittKieffer, a national search firm, is assisting with the search.

Dietz has agreed to assist with the transition and remain beyond his planned retirement date, if needed.

Although the board is expected to adjourn almost immediately into closed session, requests to make public comments at the meeting can be submitted to the board via email at BOT@ilstu.edu no later than 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. For additional information, see “public comment” at https://ilstu.edu/trustees/.

10 photos of the downtown State Farm building

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scovill Zoo hosts annual Critter Egg Hunt

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News