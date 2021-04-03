Illinois State University presidential search committee to meet Tuesday

NORMAL — The Illinois State University board of trustees will have a special meeting at noon Tuesday, but only for the purpose of entering a closed session as part of the presidential search committee.

The university is searching for a replacement for President Larry Dietz, who announced in November he plans to retire at the end of June. He has been president since March 2014.

The board has previously said the search committee expected to begin screening applicants in April. However, unlike past practices in recent searches, finalists will not be publicly announced and there will not be open forums on campus.

The search committee has 32 members, including the board of trustees.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}