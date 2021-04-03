Illinois State University presidential search committee to meet Tuesday

NORMAL — The Illinois State University board of trustees will have a special meeting at noon Tuesday, but only for the purpose of entering a closed session as part of the presidential search committee.
The university is searching for a replacement for President Larry Dietz, who announced in November he plans to retire at the end of June. He has been president since March 2014.
The board has previously said the search committee expected to begin screening applicants in April. However, unlike past practices in recent searches, finalists will not be publicly announced and there will not be open forums on campus.
The search committee has 32 members, including the board of trustees.
WittKieffer, a national search firm, is assisting with the search.
Dietz has agreed to assist with the transition and remain beyond his planned retirement date, if needed.
Although the board is expected to adjourn almost immediately into closed session, requests to make public comments at the meeting can be submitted to the board via email at BOT@ilstu.edu no later than 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. For additional information, see “public comment” at https://ilstu.edu/trustees/.
