Illinois State University professor in Italy: 'It got real bad real fast'

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois State University associate history professor Kathryn Jasper had traveled to Italy to research a book about a monastery in the Middle Ages, and also give her daughter time to bond with her husband's parents and uncles who live just outside of Florence.
It wasn't long after they arrived in January that Italy became the epicenter of COVID-19. As of Monday, the virus had claimed more than 10,000 lives, making Italy's death rate the highest in the world.
Jasper is one of two ISU history professors who remain overseas: Qiliang He, ISU's specialist in Chinese history, was on a sabbatical research trip to Shanghai when the virus broke out in China. University spokesman Eric Jome is unaware of any other faculty members who remain abroad.
"It has been very unnerving to have both of them away from home during this crisis," said Ross Kennedy, an ISU professor who chairs the history department. "They are both great colleagues and the faculty and myself have been very concerned about them."
Early on, Kennedy wrote to Jasper to see if she was OK and if she needed any help.
"She was mostly concerned about the status of her study abroad program to Orvieto, Italy, which runs in the summer, and whether or not her students would be able to go," Kennedy said.
"Dr. Jasper is one of our most popular instructors and her Orvieto program has been a big success," said Kennedy. "Unfortunately, ISU had to cancel it because of the coronavirus crisis, along with other study abroad programs run by the university. We have been able to offer a substitute summer online class taught by Dr. Jasper so that students who were counting on summer credits can still get them."
Jasper and her husband, Luca Benevento, are in a small apartment near Luca's parents and their daughter, Beatrice, was enrolled in a tri-language school.
"It was all going very well," Jasper told The Pantagraph via email. "I took a bus into the city center during the week and (was) getting a lot done when the libraries closed, then the archives after that. It happened quickly and without much warning, because the number of coronavirus cases was growing exponentially to our great shock."
By the end of February, the virus had consumed the north of Italy, with the hardest-hit regions to the north of Florence in Lombardy, Piemonte and Emilia-Romagna.
The family hadn't intended to leave until July, anyway — Jasper was looking forward to the study-abroad program, an archaeological excavacation in June, and the International Medieval Congress in Leeds, United Kingdom, in July.
Fearing the virus would spread to Florence, Jasper said the family decided to stay put. She hasn't been outside since March 10, when she mailed her ballot for the Illinois primary election.
"I have asthma and weak lungs but I still hadn't thought of this virus as particularly dangerous," said Jasper. "Then, the number of cases started to grow by an alarming rate. March 10th, there were 9,000 cases and a week later, there were 35,000; and a week later on March 25th, there were over 74,000 cases." As of Saturday that figure had risen to 92,472.
Italian President Giuseppe Conte ordered all businesses to close except for pharmacies and grocery stores. Leaving home required special permission.
"I didn't take this thing as seriously as I should have. No one here really did," said Jasper. "It got real bad, real fast. The hospital beds in Italy are running out/have run out in some places and that means people are going to be left to die."
The couple worries about Benevento's parents, because Italy's elderly population is large and believed to be a factor in the high death toll among those infected.
"Being so close to Luca's parents, but unable to see them, hurts more every day," said Jasper. "It's unlikely that we can attribute the crisis solely to the population or to a climate or environment; rather it was a lack of action at the time of the initial outbreak. Italy is a lesson in why it's critical to flatten the curve."
She said the peak is expected this week. And after more than 19 days of sheltering in place, daily life is a challenge.
"The ups and downs are getting more extreme," she said. "We're happy and OK one minute, the next we're frustrated, scared and depressed. It feels like it's been much longer than it actually is. 'Normal life' feels farther away from now. Fear has increased. How long will this last? What if it lasts months?"
Still, Jasper and her family are finding ways to adjust.
"We have no yard or outdoor space, but if the weather is nice we try to stay out on the balcony as much as possible. Sunshine and fresh air are even more amazing when you're trapped inside."
Cooking and eating comfort foods, reading "books so bad they're good," exercising, and showering and dressing each day like she has some place to go, as well as having a daily schedule, help bring balance to her life, she added.
"In sum, this is far from being over, but we are coming to terms with that," said Jasper. "We have no plans to return before July. If we can't come back, we will be OK. We'll figure it out. We have a wonderful support network here of friends and family. I trust that they are there for us as we are for them."
