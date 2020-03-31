Illinois State University professor in Italy: 'It got real bad real fast'

"Being so close to Luca's parents, but unable to see them, hurts more every day," said Jasper. "It's unlikely that we can attribute the crisis solely to the population or to a climate or environment; rather it was a lack of action at the time of the initial outbreak. Italy is a lesson in why it's critical to flatten the curve."

She said the peak is expected this week. And after more than 19 days of sheltering in place, daily life is a challenge.

"The ups and downs are getting more extreme," she said. "We're happy and OK one minute, the next we're frustrated, scared and depressed. It feels like it's been much longer than it actually is. 'Normal life' feels farther away from now. Fear has increased. How long will this last? What if it lasts months?"

Still, Jasper and her family are finding ways to adjust.

"We have no yard or outdoor space, but if the weather is nice we try to stay out on the balcony as much as possible. Sunshine and fresh air are even more amazing when you're trapped inside."