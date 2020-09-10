Illinois State University: Questions and answers with President Larry Dietz

We would love to have the same kind of testing the University of Illinois has. They test at very high levels and frankly they have, in terms of raw numbers, more positivity within that community and campus than we do. But their positivity rate is down because of the volume of testing. As soon as the University of Illinois and our own staff can come together to have that saliva-based testing implemented here, we would love do that. But we have to have approved laboratories in order for that to occur; the University of Illinois has to be able to roll that out, and we’ve been told that that’s going to be six to 10 weeks before that can happen. All the other public universities in the state are in the same kind of boat.