Illinois State University: Questions and answers with President Larry Dietz

NORMAL — As Illinois State University pursues discipline for students who took part in large gatherings earlier this week, President Larry Dietz described how the university investigates those kinds of complaints.
Dietz spoke with The Pantagraph on Thursday afternoon following his State of the University address, which was delivered virtually this year because of the pandemic.
Dietz also addressed the university's COVID-19 testing capacity, communication with local government agencies, whether ISU would consider a university-wide quarantine and the positive lasting effects that the pandemic may have on higher education.
Below, check out the full transcript from Dietz's conversation with reporter Sierra Henry.
Q: What’s the most important message that you want people to take away from today’s State of the University address?
I would say the most important is that, as an institution, we are strong and stable. We have challenges that have certainly come our way with the pandemic, with social justice issues, with funding issues, the list goes on and on and on.
As an institution, we have a very talented faculty and staff. We have a terrific student population that we're working with. We've been around since 1857, and this pandemic, we're dealing with that and other issues we're dealing with, but we're going to be around for a long period of time, and the strong and stable message, I think, is the one that rings true today and will in the future.
Q: For McLean County residents who have been watching the case numbers balloon in the weeks since classes started, and who may be feeling frustrated or alarmed, what do you want to say to them about the actions ISU is taking to contain this?
Let me, first of all, start out with an incident that happened the night before last. It didn't last for very long, it was off campus, but we had some social media gurus that came through here and caught people not at their best by any stretch. We are taking that very seriously; we are investigating the individuals who were at that event and the town may very well fine them for gathering in groups larger than 10. The university can also apply the student conduct code to that, so there will be ramifications for individuals who were a part of that.
Overall, I would say that at a higher level, I think that people knew that whenever students came back that the numbers of cases would increase. That's been the story all over the United States.
It's not that these students, the ones that are on campus, have the larger numbers. We only house about 3,800 students right now in all of our residence halls where this time last year we were housing 6,200. So, we have purposefully de-densified the campus.
Only 17% of the cases that have been positive have come from residence halls. To say that another way, 83% are coming from off campus. Then the off-campus positivity rate, there are things that we can try to do to try to educate that population about not gathering in large numbers. Indeed, the town of Normal has stepped up with their executive orders and hopefully that will help.
Most of our students, I would say, certainly on campus, if you’re on campus you would see a lot of people walking around here with their face coverings on, distancing and doing the right thing. There are times when individuals off campus haven’t done that, but again I would say the majority of people off campus are also doing the right thing.
But, we need the cooperation of our local landlords and other folks to sway people from getting together in groups larger than 10 as the town has indicated and to continue to do the right thing on this. We will work with the town if we find out that individuals are violating that, if we can identify who the individuals are, we will take appropriate action.
Q: How is the university working with Normal, Bloomington and the McLean County Health Department? And what does that relationship look like when investigating these type of incidences?
The investigation specifically would involve the town of Normal police, Bloomington police, and our own police, in terms of the investigation. But, also, individual citizens within the community. If their house is next door to another house that involves a lot of students and they know who those students are, and they’re violating the rules, they can report that, obviously, to the police, but they can also report that to our Dean of Students Office or Vice President of Student Affairs Office, and that’s where the conduct code is housed and we can take action on those things.
But, it’s got to be documented because there are due process issues that are involved in our conduct code. I’ve been serving on the town of Normal mayor’s task force related to the pandemic for months now. We’ve gone back and forth and shared information and ideas. Our own emergency operations center that has been working during the pandemic has been working directly with the McLean County Health Department for months on these issues. So, there’s really constant communication back and forth there.
I don’t think that we’re much different than what’s going on at other universities and communities of our size. It’s frustrating and I understand that, that we have the numbers that we do. I’m fairly convinced that if we tested more, right now we’re testing probably more than any other institution in the state other than the University of Illinois, so we have limited capacity to do that.
Our current contract (with Reditus Laboratories), it’s not only limited capacity in terms of how many students we can test on a given day given we that we have Student Health Services testing symptomatically and we have two other sites on the campus. But it’s also limiting in terms of affordability. Those test cost us about $100 per test with the organization that we’re contracting with right now. So, there are fiscal pieces of that as well.
The capacity that we have is roughly 2,500 a week, and we’re getting up to that capacity. We would love to test more, but there’s no one around to help us do more testing.
We would love to have the same kind of testing the University of Illinois has. They test at very high levels and frankly they have, in terms of raw numbers, more positivity within that community and campus than we do. But their positivity rate is down because of the volume of testing. As soon as the University of Illinois and our own staff can come together to have that saliva-based testing implemented here, we would love do that. But we have to have approved laboratories in order for that to occur; the University of Illinois has to be able to roll that out, and we’ve been told that that’s going to be six to 10 weeks before that can happen. All the other public universities in the state are in the same kind of boat.
Q: Bradley University recently announced it would quarantine its entire student body for two weeks because of clusters of COVID-19 on campus. Are there any circumstances in which ISU would consider taking that kind of step?
I’ve read about that and I’m not sure how they’re accomplishing that. I don’t think that all 5,000 of their students live on campus, and that would be the only place that you would openly have that authority. I admire the statement and I would hope their successful at that, but I don’ t know that that’s realistic for us here, particularly with close to 21,000 students and only 3,800 of them living on campus.
Q: Has the university identified any of the students from the NELK gatherings, and if so, what can you tell us about how they are being disciplined?
That investigation is continuing right now. There have been some individuals who have been identified; the list is continuing to evolve. A number of those, I’m sure, will be going through our conduct code as we continue to identify individuals that were there and perhaps the town of Normal may also issue some fines.
YouTubers known as Nelk boys, after hosting an “open up gyms” protest and partying their way through LA, are now traveling to colleges encouraging students to ignore COVID restrictions to party.— Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) September 10, 2020
Pls watch these videos this is what they’re promoting to their 3.5M young followers pic.twitter.com/sJSLEJpQYS
We take that very seriously. I was very disappointed that that happened. The good news is that it was short lived. It was a pop up thing that was dispersed in pretty short order. But, it doesn’t take the virus very long to spread in a large gathering like that. I’m disappointed, and we’re doing followup and educating people on the ramifications on that.
Q: You mentioned in one of your previous answers that some of the investigation is complaint-driven. How does the university investigate when students aren’t upholding COVID-related rules in the code of conduct? Who investigates those matters?
There’s a combination of things. Sometimes the police will investigate in police were involved in something. But, it doesn’t necessarily have to involve the police. Our own Dean of Students office does investigating with all that.
We are reliant, also, on individuals to document. We can’t really just go out and throw a net over a large gathering of people, any gathering of people, and put them through a conduct code. We’ve got to have names, we’ve got to have behaviors that are identified, and once we do that we can apply the conduct code. We want to be sure that we have due process for those that are involved in all that.
The sanctions that are available to use are fairly wide, ranging from probation to expulsion at the extreme end. Suspension is kind of in the middle of all that. Right now we’re still gathering information about the individuals and the behaviors that they exhibited at that event and verifying their presence before we start all of this.
We just can’t tolerate that behavior. I know people like to have fun, but we’re in the middle of a pandemic. There will be time for fun after we get this pandemic handled.
Q: Carla Pohl, president of the McLean County Board of Health, said at last night’s meeting that she wants the university to hold accountable students who have engaged in behavior that has contributed to the rise in COVID cases. What is your reaction to that statement?
I’d say she’s exactly right and that’s what we plan to do and I have a meeting with her this afternoon. I appreciate that we have a faculty member who is serving in this kind of role. That’s what we hope our faculty and staff will do, that they will not only do their work on the campus, but also be involved in organizations like the Mclean County Health Department. I admire her work and couldn’t agree with her more.
Q: You spoke during the address about positive developments at ISU being overshadowed by COVID headlines. Do you think that the university’s reputation will be hurt by the recent actions of some ISU students and number of COVID cases on campus?
I really don’t. I think that people understand the gravity of the pandemic. I think they are also very frustrated by the pandemic. I think we are a fairly independent society and this has put a cramp on all of our styles.
I think the reason students seek a university, though, is to get a quality education at an affordable price and also have other things to do on campuses than just simply go to class. We have terrific co-curricular involvement in activities, although a lot of those are virtual right now. We still are going to have an ISU festival coming up shortly that will be virtual, but it will showcase the 400 different student organizations that we have here.
I think people will still select ISU because of quality. Our students that graduate, they graduate on time, they get good job. If they have a loan, they pay back the loan and become terrific alums and that’s what we’ve been known for, for years.
I think our recent Redbirds Rising campaign also raised — we had a goal of raising $150 million and we raised $180.9 million. I think that’s also telling that a lot of those individuals that did invest in the university want the institution to not only survive, but thrive. I think that’s the kind of place that we are and I think that’s the kind of place we’re going to continue to be.
Q: Has the pandemic brought about any lessons or technological developments that you believe will have a positive effect on higher education going forward, when this is all over?
I think the use of technology, for me, before the pandemic, the word ‘zoom’ was a verb for me and it meant that you were zooming from place to place. Now it has a different kind of definition, so I think the technology enhancements are worthwhile.
It doesn’t mean for us, though, that we plan to be an online institution by any stretch. Our bread and butter has been providing individualized attention that our students want and need. I think instruction will be enhanced by more knowledge about technology and how technology can continue to be a resource for us.
I think the other characteristic to me that the pandemic has really brought, it’s really showcased the resilience that our faculty and staff have had in turning thousands of courses in the spring from face-to-face to online.
It’s also showed the resilience of our students being able to adapt to that. In May when we had a virtual commencement, we did complete the semester and nearly 5,000 people graduated from this institution with a credential they didn’t have prior to that. I think in terms of personal characteristics, resilience and persistence are a couple personal characteristics are not all that bad to have any time. I think it really showcased that.
On a personal level, for me, it also reinforced the idea of gratitude. Perhaps other people felt that as well. But gratitude is gratitude for my health, the health of my family, my friends, and that we are not to be taking our health for granted. I think that’s something that’s a good lesson in life.
Finally, I would also say that I’m grateful for the freedoms that we’ve had as a society. We have, usually before the pandemic, been able to pick up and go whenever we wanted to go with whomever we wanted to go to wherever we wanted to go to whatever we wanted to do. We’re used to that freedom. That’s been curtailed a bit. I’m convinced that will come back. Perhaps we should be more grateful for that as well.
I’ve traveled in many other countries in my lifetime, and either because of the government or the lack of resources, a lot of other countries don’t have those kind of freedoms that we do.
Perhaps resilience, resistance, and being grateful may be three things that we perhaps can take with us beyond the pandemic.
