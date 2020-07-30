× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Illinois State University is renaming the “houses” inside its Watterson Towers residence halls to eliminate those who had a role in slavery because it is “the right thing to do,” said President Larry Dietz.

Opened in 1968, 28-story Watterson Towers is among the world’s largest residence halls. Various floors are grouped into “houses” named after the nation’s first 10 secretaries of state — eight of whom actively took part in the system of slavery, according to the university.

“I see it as a matter of relearning rather than erasing history,” said Dietz.

The name changes are coming as government entities and institutions across the country are reviewing buildings, programs, statues or other things named to honor people with ties to slavery or other racial injustice. These reviews follow ongoing protests and demonstrations ignited by the death of George Floyd in May while he was detained by police in Minneapolis.

Although the process of selecting new names might take a while, the old names will be removed by the time classes begin Aug. 17, Dietz said.

The first 10 secretaries of state, in order from the earliest, were Thomas Jefferson, Edmund Jennings Randolph, Timothy Pickering, John Marshall, James Madison, Robert Smith, James Monroe, John Quincy Adams and Henry Clay. Only Pickering and Adams did not actively take part in the system of slavery, according to the university.

“We thought it was the right thing to do,” he said, noting that diversity and inclusion are core values at ISU.

About the same time University Housing Services was considering name changes this summer, a petition was started by former resident assistants asking for the houses to be renamed.

“A group of people came together at a time of heightened sensitivity,” said Dietz. “It is important to get the old names off.”

Doris Houston, interim assistant to the president for diversity and inclusion, said, “As our country is awakening, we have to face some of these difficult truths on slavery and over land rights for Native Americans.”

She said this is a time for greater “cultural self-awareness” and for “difficult conversations … to address our harmful past,” whether it’s slavery or indigenous individuals who had their land taken.

The university has a naming committee, which will be involved in finding new names for the houses in Watterson Towers.

“We want to have the voices and feedback from a number of people,” said Houston, who began her new role July 1 but has been on the ISU faculty since 2005.

The recent practice is higher education has been to name buildings, rooms or programs in connection with a financial contribution, Dietz acknowledged, but he said that doesn’t have to be the case.

Houston said this could be an opportunity to “lift up diverse leaders, scientists and musicians.”

ISU is taking an inventory of all its named buildings, programs and other entities, but is unaware of any others that might need to be renamed at this time, said Dietz.

“We have such an engaged group of students that, if we miss something, they will bring it to our attention,” said Houston. “This is a place where they know they can have their voices heard.”

ISU has been addressing racial and diversity issues since before this summer’s resurgence in protests after Floyd’s death.

The university conducted a campus climate study that involved not only issued of racial equity and inclusion but also gender and gender identity. Following the study, a task force was formed to come up with recommendations and an implementation team has followed up with progress reports.

Among actions that grew out of those recommendations is creation of a multicultural center, which is expected to open in the upcoming school year after construction delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More recently, marches took place on campus last fall accusing ISU of “anti-Blackness.”

Dietz said he has continued to be in contact with student leaders involved in those protests, including a meeting about a week ago.

He and his cabinet went through diversity training along with student leaders.

The University of Chicago this month removed a bronze plaque and stone that honored 1800s U.S. Sen. Stephen A. Douglas, who lost the 1860 presidential election to Abraham Lincoln and was a defender of slavery.

“Douglas does not deserve to be honored on our campus” because he “profited from his wife’s ownership of a Mississippi plantation where Black people were enslaved,” university President Robert Zimmer said in a letter to students.

A former Eastern Illinois University professor is calling on the school to rename Douglas Hall, also named after the lawmaker.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

