NORMAL — The total number of positive COVID-19 cases among Illinois State University students has topped 500 and more testing may be coming up for campus residents.

Nine faculty and staff have self-reported testing positive to Human Resources since Aug. 1, according to ISU spokesman Eric Jome.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive test results among Illinois Wesleyan University students was 63 as of Friday morning. Ten of those were identified during baseline testing before classes began.

Of the 53 IWU students testing positive through community spread, 45 live in non-university-owned housing and eight live in university housing.

ISU’s campus case tracker showed a total of 512 positive test results among students tested on campus since fall semester began Aug. 17. ISU received 102 positive test results on Thursday, the highest since ISU began reporting fall semester test results.

Those figures don’t include COVID-19 tests students have taken away from campus, such as the McLean County Fairgrounds testing site.

Jome said students are encouraged to report outside test results to Student Health Services through a secure portal, but those aren’t included in the university’s “dashboard” report.

Asked if that means the number of students testing positive likely is higher than what is shown on the dashboard, Jome said, “That’s why we’re asking students to get tested on campus, so it’s centralized.”

Students who test positive are asked to return home to their permanent residence. However, those who live on campus and are unable to return will be provided a place to isolate.

As of Friday, 44 students were isolating in university-provided housing, according to Jome.

They are provided with three meals a day and someone from Student Health Services checks with them by phone or email, said Jome. The university believes it has adequate resources to provide quarantine space even with the rising numbers, he said.

At IWU, seven students are isolating in university-owned off campus housing, according to IWU spokesman John Twork.

IWU's Arnold Health Services is checking in with the students by phone or video conferencing, and the students are provided meals and snacks, said Twork.

The rest of the students who have tested positive and not completed their quarantine period either went home or are isolating in their own off-campus housing, he said.

"Our off-campus facility is not near capacity and we have some flexibility," said Twork.

“This is a situation we are watching very, very closely. If action is needed, we will certainly do that,” said Jome. “We’re looking at a lot of these numbers.”

One action ISU is looking at is required testing for students living in on-campus resident halls or apartments. Details will be “coming out fairly soon,” said Jome.

“The general plan is to move toward more surveillance testing,” he said.

“They have signage up all over the place telling people to socially distance” in the residence halls, Jome said. “They’re encouraging people not to crowd into elevators. … Staff tries to monitor it.”

He noted that “with 80% of classes online, we’ve got a lot less traffic in and out of buildings.”

Jome did not have a specific breakdown, but said about three-quarters of the positive results have been among students living off campus.

He said test results are generally received within about 48 hours. ISU and the McLean County Health Department do not necessarily get them at the same time.

“It’s not going to be completely synchronous with what the health department reports,” said Jome. “We realize that’s confusing for people comparing different dashboards.”

