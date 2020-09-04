Illinois State University reports steady, 'strong' enrollment numbers

NORMAL — Illinois State University upped its graduate student enrollment by 4% this fall, holding steady overall with a total enrollment of 20,720 students.
“Illinois State’s strong fall enrollment figures attest to the university’s commitment to providing an excellent educational experience and individualized attention, even during the most challenging circumstances,” said President Larry Dietz in a statement.
Total enrollment declined by less than 1% compared to last year’s 20,878, officials said. ISU’s total student population now includes 17,987 undergraduates and 2,733 graduate students.
The university’s official 10th day of classes census recorded 3,353 freshmen this fall. That's compared to 3,860 last year, when ISU had reported its largest freshman class in three decades. New transfers also added 1,678 students to the enrollment numbers, a decline of less than 1% from last academic year.
Early in August, the university moved most of its classes — with exceptions for those that required in-person components, like art and science labs — to remote learning because of concerns about coronavirus and the availability of testing materials. ISU reported Friday that it has had 1,283 cases of COVID-19 confirmed through on-campus testing since classes began Aug. 17.
The rolling seven-day positivity rate, which is based on the number of positive results out of total tests performed, was 20%.
“We are pleased to have a very talented group of new freshmen, transfers and graduate students this year, as well as a significant number of students who are returning for their sophomore, junior and senior years,” said Jana Albrecht, associate vice president of enrollment management. “We have our second largest honors class (with 400 new additions from the freshmen class), and our retention rates are significantly higher compared to the last five years.”
Dietz said beginning this school year in “a world changed by COVID-19” has affected the way ISU handles recruitment efforts.
“Illinois State takes a team approach to planning for and adapting to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19. That same team approach applies to recruiting talented students and helping them transition to their lives at Illinois State,” Dietz said, thanking those who work in these areas year round.
University officials last week announced plans to develop a $1 million on-campus COVID-19 testing lab and allow more flexibility for canceling on-campus housing and meal contracts.
The incoming freshman class has a high school GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, an average ACT score near 24 and an average SAT score of 1125, ISU said.
International enrollment took a slight dip with 547 students, compared to 558 last year.
