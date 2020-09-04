Illinois State University reports steady, 'strong' enrollment numbers

The university’s official 10th day of classes census recorded 3,353 freshmen this fall. That's compared to 3,860 last year, when ISU had reported its largest freshman class in three decades. New transfers also added 1,678 students to the enrollment numbers, a decline of less than 1% from last academic year.

Early in August, the university moved most of its classes — with exceptions for those that required in-person components, like art and science labs — to remote learning because of concerns about coronavirus and the availability of testing materials. ISU reported Friday that it has had 1,283 cases of COVID-19 confirmed through on-campus testing since classes began Aug. 17.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate, which is based on the number of positive results out of total tests performed, was 20%.