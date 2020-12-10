Illinois State University reverses decision, cancels spring break

The last day of spring classes will be April 28. April 29 and 30 will be designated as “reading days” to give students extra time to study for final exams.

“I recognize that the decision to cancel spring break may be met with disappointment, but we must continue to make decisions with health and safety as our top priority,” said Dietz.

In a column in the student newspaper The Vidette, Editor-in-Chief Elizabeth Seils suggests that, with most classes taking place remotely, students who want to travel still will.

“All the cancellation does is punish students who are already mentally suffering. Make no mistake, this is a clear message that they do not care,” she wrote, noting that students overwhelmingly supported keeping spring break in a survey conducted by the university.

Dietz acknowledged the results of that survey but said, “While we recognize this need, we must also meet the expectations of state officials.”

