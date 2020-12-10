Illinois State University reverses decision, cancels spring break

NORMAL – Students at Illinois State University won’t get a spring break after all.
In a message sent Thursday to the campus community, President Larry Dietz said ISU is canceling spring break “at the urging of state officials.”
Dietz explained,” There is much concern regarding the safety of travel during the spring break period and the strong possibility that it will result in a significant increase in COVID-19 cases on campus and in the community.”
Illinois Wesleyan University already decided not to have spring break in 2021.
But just two months ago, ISU said spring break would be retained, citing concerns about mental health and the stress caused by the pandemic. The university’s Spring Calendar Planning Team had recommended canceling spring break.
Instead of a weeklong break, ISU will have “personal well-being days” on March 9 and 10. No classes or exams will be held and no assignments will be due those days. A variety of health and wellness activities will be offered.
The last day of spring classes will be April 28. April 29 and 30 will be designated as “reading days” to give students extra time to study for final exams.
“I recognize that the decision to cancel spring break may be met with disappointment, but we must continue to make decisions with health and safety as our top priority,” said Dietz.
In a column in the student newspaper The Vidette, Editor-in-Chief Elizabeth Seils suggests that, with most classes taking place remotely, students who want to travel still will.
“All the cancellation does is punish students who are already mentally suffering. Make no mistake, this is a clear message that they do not care,” she wrote, noting that students overwhelmingly supported keeping spring break in a survey conducted by the university.
Dietz acknowledged the results of that survey but said, “While we recognize this need, we must also meet the expectations of state officials.”
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
