NORMAL — Illinois State University “strongly recommends” that students studying in Italy and Japan return to the United States because of the coronavirus outbreak.

ISU has been in contact with the students and will assist with academic arrangements and some travel costs, according to a message sent to faculty, staff and students by ISU President Larry Dietz.

“The university is communicating with students currently studying abroad. Students currently studying in Italy and Japan have been informed that the university strongly recommends that they return to the U.S. at this time,” Dietz said in the message.

“We’ve got 15 (students) in Italy and four in Japan,” ISU spokesman Eric Jome said Tuesday.

The university is restricting travel to countries with Level 2 or higher outbreaks, based on travel advisories from the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC defines Level 2 as sustained, ongoing community transmission. Level 3 is defined as widespread community transmission. On Monday, the CDC placed Italy at “Warning Level 3, Avoid Nonessential Travel.” Japan was at Alert Level 2.

Countries currently at or above Level 2 include China, Japan, Iran, Italy and South Korea.

Next week is ISU’s spring break. There are no international alternative spring breaks planned this year, but “we know this is a big travel time,” said Jome.

“Knowing that spring break is coming up, that’s something we’ll continue to watch,” he said.

The university is urging people to keep up with developments through trusted sources, such as the CDC (cdc.gov), and practice good hygiene, said Jome.

“Be aware this is a quickly evolving situation,” he said.

Dietz wrote that although the overall threat to the campus is considered low, staff across campus — including the Incident Management Team and Student Health Services — are closely monitoring developments and developing contingency plans.

ISU has set up a special web page: security.ilstu.edu/coronavirus.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

