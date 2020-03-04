ISU has been in contact with the students and will assist with academic arrangements and some travel costs, according to a message sent to faculty, staff and students by ISU President Larry Dietz.
“The university is communicating with students currently studying abroad. Students currently studying in Italy and Japan have been informed that the university strongly recommends that they return to the U.S. at this time,” Dietz said in the message.
“We’ve got 15 (students) in Italy and four in Japan,” ISU spokesman Eric Jome said Tuesday.
The CDC defines Level 2 as sustained, ongoing community transmission. Level 3 is defined as widespread community transmission. On Monday, the CDC placed Italy at “Warning Level 3, Avoid Nonessential Travel.” Japan was at Alert Level 2.
“Be aware this is a quickly evolving situation,” he said.
Dietz wrote that although the overall threat to the campus is considered low, staff across campus — including the Incident Management Team and Student Health Services — are closely monitoring developments and developing contingency plans.