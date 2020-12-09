Illinois State University student newspaper switching to all-digital format

NORMAL — The student-run newspaper of Illinois State University
is switching to an all-digital format.
The Vidette, which dates to 1888, will cease its print publication in August.
The Vidette in a story Wednesday cited economic pressures and the shift to a digital audience.
“Any time you turn off a machine that has been running steadily for 132 years, it’s a disheartening. But it’s important to understand that we are not turning off The Vidette,” John Plevka, Vidette general manager, said in the story. “The printed papers may cease to flow, but the news and the learning opportunities for students at Illinois State will continue and we believe may potentially grow.”
Recognize anyone? 32 images from homecoming at Illinois State University
Wed., Sep. 20, 1995
Quarter-page advertisement for 1995 homecoming events.
Wed., Sep. 20, 1995
Advertisement for a tailgating contest: "Attention ISU football fans: Here's your chance to show off your Redbird pride."
Wed., Oct. 26, 1966
1966 advertisement for the homecoming football game against Bradley.
Wed., Oct. 19, 1921: The first homecoming
"Plans made for 1st homecoming; Normal will celebrate two days in music, banquet, drama, and reunions."
"The program is out for the first annual homecoming of the Illinois State Normal University to be held on November 4 and 5."
"The purpose of the homecoming is two-fold—first, to increase the enrollment at Illinois State Normal University; second, to renew friendships."
Wed., Oct. 10, 1956
"ISNU's homecoming to begin Thursday. Play, parade, dances, game crowd slate."
Thu., Sep. 11, 1952
1952 advertisement featuring local college and high school football schedules.
Thu., Oct. 23, 1958
"26 houses decorated for ISNU homecoming: Crew from ISNU's Walker Hall speeds up work on dormitory's decorations for university's homecoming Saturday. Display will be one of 27 to be judged Friday night."
Thu., Oct. 14, 1948
11 candidates in the race for ISNU homecoming queen in October 1948.
Sun., Sep. 21, 1980
Advertisement for McDonald's Family Day in 1980.
Sun., Sep, 27, 1992
"Soggy shake: Illinois State University mascot Reggie Redbird extended a handshake to people along the homecoming parade route in Normal yesterday."
Sun., Oct. 17, 1948
Advertisement for the 28th annual homecoming celebration in 1948.
Sun., Oct. 13, 1946
Advertisement for 1946 homecoming events "for the public" and "for alumni."
Sun., Oct. 12, 1952
ISNU homecoming court.
Sun., Oct. 10, 1982
"Spanning time: The Association of Latin American Students' float in Illinois State University's homecoming parade yesterday reflected the celebration's theme of 'Yesterday, today, tomorrow.'"
Sun., Nov. 4, 1979
"Above left, Greg Phillips, 3, was hoisted by his father, Bob, to get a better view of the parade. Some of the people Greg watched were these enthusiastic ISU students, above right, riding on their float. This year's parade—with more than 80 entries, including nine floats and 13 bands—was the biggest in the past few years."
Jed DeKalb
Sun., Nov. 4, 1979
"Outhouse words to sit by: A sunshiny, cool Saturday brought out the crowds for Illinois State University's homecoming parade. The first-place float, an outhouse surrounded by cornstalks, trees and its proud creators, told the Redbirds to "Wipe up Western." The float, invented by the Student Environmental Health Association, was part of the 1 1/2 hour parade that wound through the campus and downtown Normal."
Sat., Sep. 25, 1948
Advertisement: "These fall Saturday afternoons are for college football, so follow the Illinois State Normal Redbirds."
Sat., Sep. 19, 1959
Football schedule.
Sat., Oct. 22, 1938
Advertisement for $1 adult admission and 40 cent childrens' admission to the 1938 homecoming football game.
Sat., Oct. 3, 1987
"From left, Amber Blaser, Robert Bragg and Carol Dattilo painted Reggie Redbird feet yesterday on city streets in Normal and around the Illinois State University quadrangle. Students painted the bright yellow feet along the homecoming parade route, leading to Horton Field House, with permission of Normal and ISU officials. The ISU mascot's water-soluble footprints will disappear after the next rain."
Mon., Nov. 7, 1921
"Hundreds come to alma mater; Normal University Homecoming is Joyous and Exciting Occasion. Will become annual fete."
"The first annual homecoming of the former students of the Illinois State Normal University came to a merry close at midnight Saturday at the close of a big reception and dance at both the gymnasium and Fell Hall after two days of fun and frolic."
Mon., Jan. 14, 1991
Not a homecoming advertisement, but a full-page ISU fan sign printed for a basketball game, featuring a retro Reggie thumbs-up logo.
Sat., Oct. 22, 1921: The first homecoming
"I.S.N.U. plans big homecoming: Former students and faculty members in celebration Nov. 4 and 5"; called the "biggest single celebration at the Normal University campus for several years."
Mon., Feb. 18, 1957
"For many years, annual ISNU homecoming parade has been an institution in Normal. Photo in 1935 showed crowd massing just east of Fell Gate as college band prepared to lead parade through town. The Alamo, a student hangout, stood where Co-Op Bookstore is now located."
Fri., Oct. 22, 1965
"Homecoming—rain or shine: It's homecoming weekend at ISU, but an uncertain weather outlook Friday left coeds Louise Smejkal, left, and Judy Werner wondering whether to wail or smile with hope. Girls are standing in front of new ISU sign erected at Main and Sudduth by Alumni Association."
Fri., Oct. 8, 1976
University Liquors advertisement: "Come home to great liquor prices on homecoming weekend."
Fri., Oct. 1, 1993
WJBC homecoming tailgate advertisement.
Fri., Nov. 18, 1960
Advertisement for Illinois Wesleyan University vs. Illinois State Normal University football game.
Fri., Nov. 9, 1984
Dollar deal day for Redbird football game.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!