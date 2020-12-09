 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois State University student newspaper switching to all-digital format
0 comments

Illinois State University student newspaper switching to all-digital format

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — The student-run newspaper of Illinois State University is switching to an all-digital format.

The Vidette, which dates to 1888, will cease its print publication in August.

The Vidette in a story Wednesday cited economic pressures and the shift to a digital audience.

“Any time you turn off a machine that has been running steadily for 132 years, it’s a disheartening. But it’s important to understand that we are not turning off The Vidette,” John Plevka, Vidette general manager, said in the story. “The printed papers may cease to flow, but the news and the learning opportunities for students at Illinois State will continue and we believe may potentially grow.”

Read the story here.

Recognize anyone? 32 images from homecoming at Illinois State University

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News