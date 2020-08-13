Illinois State University student who tested positive for COVID-19 questions policies

NORMAL — Xavier Isaias of Chicago was looking forward to his senior year at Illinois State University and third year as a resident assistant.
But after Isaias said he lost his job because he and another RA spent about 20 minutes together before he received a positive test result for COVID-19 and having to move out of Hewett Hall, the cybersecurity major said he was left with a bad feeling.
Isaias said he and his friend, Isabell Pupo, a junior from Berwyn, were told they could resign or be fired.
“It sounded like an ultimatum,” he said.
“As much as I liked being an RA and helping students,” Isaias said, he doesn’t want his old job back.
“They made it seem like Housing (Services) didn’t care about RAs and RAs are expendable,” he said.
He also said with RAs being tested but other students going untested, "I don't feel safe. ... There may be residents on our floor that haven't been tested."
Both Isaias and his friend, who had a negative test result, lost their jobs.
ISU spokesman Eric Jome said he could not discuss the circumstances involving individual students. However, he said, President Larry Dietz followed up after the board meeting with Vice President for Student Affairs Levester Johnson, who oversees Housing Services, and “they will continue to look into the matter.”
Matt Quinones, Pupo’s father, spoke about the situation at the ISU board of trustees meeting Wednesday evening, as did two faculty members supporting the students.
“The punishment didn’t fit the crime,” Carrie Anna Courtad, an associate professor in special education, told the board.
Pupo was able to return home but Isaias said that wasn’t an option for him. There wasn’t a place he could isolate at home and he didn’t want to potentially expose his grandparents, who have health problems, or younger family members to COVID-19, he said.
“Honestly, ISU is my home,” said Isaias.
With the help of fraternity brothers, he was able to find a place to stay. “I’m very grateful for the friends I have who really have helped me,” he said.
Jome has said students who test positive would be "encouraged" to return to their permanent residence to isolate if posible. But he said the university would have quarantine and isolation spaces available in university housing for those who couldn't return to their permanent residence.
Isaias said he hadn't informed university officials that going home wasn't an option for him because he was so taken aback by the situation. "I was in shock," he said.
Isaias and Quinones said the students were told they could spend no longer than 15 minutes with another person.
But Jome said RAs were told they were supposed to remain in their rooms except for emergencies or scheduled medical appointments.
Isaias had gone to Pupo’s room to get some shelves she was giving him for his room.
“We ended up in a conversation,” he said. “We lost track of time.”
In an interview, Quinones acknowledged that his daughter broke a rule and said that if the two had been together for an hour, “we wouldn’t be having this conversation.”
But he questioned whether rules were being applied consistently and said the friends were, in effect, being punished for their honesty in coming forward and telling their supervisor that they had been together for longer than 15 minutes.
“All you did was ensure that no other person will come forward,” he said.
Isaias said he continues to have no symptoms 10 days after his test but he is keeping isolated until he gets results from his most recent COVID-19 test. Then he will look for a job to pay his rent.
Both Isaias and Quinones questioned the inconsistency of RAs being tested but other students not being tested.
Jome said with the board’s approval Wednesday of a contract for surveillance testing, “testing sites will soon be established on campus to provide services for asymptomatic students who wish to get tested. Student Health Services is able to conduct testing for students showing symptoms.”
Those tests will remain voluntary, university officials said.
