Illinois State University student who tested positive for COVID-19 questions policies

Isaias and Quinones said the students were told they could spend no longer than 15 minutes with another person.

But Jome said RAs were told they were supposed to remain in their rooms except for emergencies or scheduled medical appointments.

Isaias had gone to Pupo’s room to get some shelves she was giving him for his room.

“We ended up in a conversation,” he said. “We lost track of time.”

In an interview, Quinones acknowledged that his daughter broke a rule and said that if the two had been together for an hour, “we wouldn’t be having this conversation.”

But he questioned whether rules were being applied consistently and said the friends were, in effect, being punished for their honesty in coming forward and telling their supervisor that they had been together for longer than 15 minutes.

“All you did was ensure that no other person will come forward,” he said.

Isaias said he continues to have no symptoms 10 days after his test but he is keeping isolated until he gets results from his most recent COVID-19 test. Then he will look for a job to pay his rent.