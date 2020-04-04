Illinois State University students can opt for pass-fail grading this semester

Hummel said it would be unfair to have a semester with such a major change negatively affect students' grade point averages.

ISU was already considering the change when Hummel’s petition was launched, according to Jan Murphy, ISU’s vice president of academic affairs and provost.

Many colleges and universities across the country, including Illinois Wesleyan University, have expanded the deadlines and circumstances for choosing a pass/no pass or credit/no credit option. The terminology and details vary but the reasoning is the same – acknowledging that students find themselves in an unwanted, unprecedented situation.

“What we might have considered unimaginable at the beginning of the spring 2020 semester is now posing challenges that must be addressed expeditiously to alleviate, to the greatest extent possible, our sense of anxiety, uncertainty, and disruption,” said Dietz.

The option isn’t necessarily the best choice for all students and all classes.