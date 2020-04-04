Illinois State University students can opt for pass-fail grading this semester

NORMAL — Illinois State University students adjusting to the switch to all online classes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic will have an expanded ability to choose a pass/no pass option instead of a letter grade for spring semester classes.
Under the temporary policy change, students will be able to select the option until 8 a.m. May 4. Students also have the option to drop individual courses or withdraw from the university until 8 a.m. May 4.
In a letter to the campus community, President Larry Dietz said, “The temporary modifications were developed with input from faculty, staff, department chairs, school directors, deans, and students. I consulted widely and listened to many ideas and opinions. Response to this modification was varied but ultimately there were far more faculty, staff, and students in support of this proposal than not.”
Transcripts will indicate “the extraordinary circumstances encountered in the spring 2020 semester,” the email said.
ISU junior Dylan Hummel, a finance major from Cabery, had started a petition at Change.org seeking such flexibility. It has attracted more than 20,000 signatures.
Hummel said it would be unfair to have a semester with such a major change negatively affect students' grade point averages.
ISU was already considering the change when Hummel’s petition was launched, according to Jan Murphy, ISU’s vice president of academic affairs and provost.
Many colleges and universities across the country, including Illinois Wesleyan University, have expanded the deadlines and circumstances for choosing a pass/no pass or credit/no credit option. The terminology and details vary but the reasoning is the same – acknowledging that students find themselves in an unwanted, unprecedented situation.
“What we might have considered unimaginable at the beginning of the spring 2020 semester is now posing challenges that must be addressed expeditiously to alleviate, to the greatest extent possible, our sense of anxiety, uncertainty, and disruption,” said Dietz.
The option isn’t necessarily the best choice for all students and all classes.
Under ISU’s policy, a grade of C or above for undergraduates would result in a “pass” and an F or D would result in a “no pass” – and no credit. For graduate students, a pass grade would require a B or better. Faculty members turning in grades do not know whether a student has selected pass/no pass.
In his email, Dietz said, “We will strongly encourage students to communicate with their academic adviser prior to making a decision, to ensure that they understand the options, benefits and potential drawbacks of pass/no pass grading.”
