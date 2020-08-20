Illinois State University students petition for tuition refund

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Illinois State University students are taking to social media and an online petition to express their frustration — if not anger — with paying the same tuition and fees even though most instruction has been moved to online delivery.

However, the university says costs continue regardless of the mode of instruction.

“The faculty are working very hard whether they are teaching in person or an online class,” said ISU spokesman Eric Jome. “It’s the same amount of work, and in many cases more work, to prepare an online class.”

The student accounts page on ISU’s website states: “Tuition and fees will not be refunded in the event instruction occurs remotely for any part of the 2020-21 academic year.”

Historically, Jome said, the university does not differentiate in tuition between online classes and those taught in person.