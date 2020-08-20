Illinois State University students petition for tuition refund

NORMAL — Illinois State University students are taking to social media and an online petition to express their frustration — if not anger — with paying the same tuition and fees even though most instruction has been moved to online delivery.
However, the university says costs continue regardless of the mode of instruction.
“The faculty are working very hard whether they are teaching in person or an online class,” said ISU spokesman Eric Jome. “It’s the same amount of work, and in many cases more work, to prepare an online class.”
The student accounts page on ISU’s website states: “Tuition and fees will not be refunded in the event instruction occurs remotely for any part of the 2020-21 academic year.”
Historically, Jome said, the university does not differentiate in tuition between online classes and those taught in person.
That did not stop Colby Burton from starting a petition on change.org that said, “Lowering the tuition for online classes should only be right since the students signed up for in class.” More than 3,300 people signed the petition by midday Thursday. The Pantagraph was unable to contact Burton, who is not listed as a currently registered student, but other students expressed their views.
“We are charged for the full experience of the classroom, but we are not given it,” said Andrew Loy, a senior in history/social science education, speaking to The Pantagraph in an interview earlier this month. “I believe that this is unethical for an educational institution and especially for one that has prided itself on keeping tuition prices as low as possible.”
Loy, who lives in Bloomington, said he appreciated the university taking student health into consideration, but said students are sacrificing their education and finances.
Senior Evan Shook, a renewable energy major from Normal, said it was unfair to have to pay an athletics fee when games are postponed or canceled and for other facilities.
Jome said, “Our buildings are open and services are functioning,” although he acknowledged, “we realize some students may not be physically in town.”
Shook said even though facilities are open, some have restrictions on capacity. In the case of the Student Fitness Center, students must make appointments, he said.
Shook said when he first received his bill for this academic year, “I thought there was an error, but there wasn’t.”
He went from paying $1,384.20 in mandatory fees for 15 credit hours last spring to $1,724.48 for 16 credit hours this fall. In addition, the cost of health insurance went up $11 for fall semester to $281. That is a flat charge, not based on credit hours taken.
Mandatory fees this academic year are $107.78 per credit hour, up from $92.28. Those fees cover a number of things, from general activities, Redbird Arena and the Bone Student Center to athletic and recreation facilities, health and wellness, and academic enhancements.
The only part of the mandatory fees that increased was academic enhancement, which jumped from $12.50 per credit hour to $28 per credit hour.
That money “goes toward academic infrastructure,” which includes “technological infrastructure,” said Jome. The university has spent money on technology upgrades and training as well as increased capacity and licenses for things such as Zoom, a platform used for classes and meetings
Shook said he would like to see more detail on where the money goes.
“I understand the university has different licenses and fees they have to pay for our online education ... but the lack of transparency ... is quite disheartening,” he said.
