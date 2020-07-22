× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Illinois State University raised a record $180.9 million in its recently concluded Redbirds Rising comprehensive fundraising campaign. The announced goal for the campaign had been $150 million.

The campaign officially ended June 30. Figures on the amount raised were announced Wednesday.

The seven-year campaign began in 2013, but the public phase started in 2017. A total of 56,143 donors contributed to the campaign.

Of that, 27,254 were first-time donors and 30,554 were alumni, according to Pat Vickerman, vice president for university advancement.

More than $27.8 million was contributed by more than 1,500 corporate partners, Vickerman said.

The campaign included 27 pace-setting gifts of $1 million or more, but 26% of the campaign’s total came from gifts of less than $25,000, he said.

“When Redbirds Rising began, we knew our goal was ambitious,” said Illinois State University President Larry Dietz. “Over the course of the campaign, thousands of alumni and friends stepped up to the challenge, surpassing our target and making Redbirds Rising the University’s most successful fundraising campaign to date. I’m humbled by our shared success and grateful for the vote of confidence cast in the Illinois State experience.”

A total of 240 endowment were created, with 88% of them providing student scholarship funding. ISU’s endowment grew from $78.2 million at the start of the campaign to $148.8 million at the end. Nearly one-third of the growth came from gifts while just over two-thirds was attributed to market gains.

“From enabling student scholarships to funding for faculty, facilities, and programs, private support is a testament to the affinity donors have for Illinois State and its incredible value,” said Vickerman. “Redbirds Rising has inspired donors to invest in ISU and positioned us to dream bigger and imagine new possibilities.”

The largest individual cash came was $12 million from artist and alumni Wonsook Kim and her husband Thomas Clement. Announced in September 2019, it was the largest individual cash gift in ISU history.

In recognition of their generosity, the College of Fine Arts and the School of Art were renamed the Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts and Wonsook Kim School of Art.

As the campaign ended, ISU marked its third-highest fiscal year fundraising production in history with more than $24.3 million. The university received $19 million in cash donations in fiscal year 2020, another record.

State Farm committed $3 million to support ISU’s cybersecurity program. The gift provided funds for an endowed chair position, program enhancements and renovation of existing space.

A $1 million gift from professor Carson Varner and professor emerita Iris Varner to the College of Business was the largest faculty gift in ISU history. It facilitated the creation of the Carson and Iris Varner International Business Institute in the State Farm Hall of Business.

Photos: Gov. Pritzker announces funds to complete ISU Visual Arts renovation

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.