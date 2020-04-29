× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

NORMAL – All construction projects have been temporarily halted on the Illinois State University campus and a planned $100 million “sophomore village” is being delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Implementing social distancing and other safety measures for workers was the initial reason, but other factors are in play.

The most recent targeted completion date for the $100 million project to build campus housing for sophomores on Main Street, south of the Campus Recreation Center, was fall 2022. But the plan probably will be put off for at least a year, according to university officials.

The project, to be completed as a public-private partnership, “is temporarily on hold for social distancing reasons as well as a change in the financing market,” explained Mike Gebeke, ISU’s associate vice president for facilities management, planning and operations.

“The banks that do financing for projects like this are quite busy with other financing issues. It is not a good time to get pricing for that debt right now,” Gebeke said. “When the market settles down in the future, this project will be restarted.”

In August, ISU selected Gilbane Development Company of Providence, Rhode Island, to partner with ISU to develop housing for 800 to 1,200 students. The development, to be built on the former site of the Atkin-Colby and Hamilton-Whitten residence halls, is to have suite or pod-style facilities with single and double rooms attached to a lounge-type area.

Work on the Multicultural Center, the Julian Hall cybersecurity classroom project and roofing projects at the Ropp Agriculture Building, Science Lab Building and Turner Hall also have been halted.

“The biggest requirement for the contractors to restart the work on campus is a COVID-19 Construction Safety Plan following the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health,” said Gebeke.

A university building at Main and Dry Grove streets is being converted into a multicultural center that ISU had hoped to open this fall. That opening most likely will be delayed three to four months, Dan Stephens, vice president of finance and planning, told the ISU board of trustees at a meeting on Saturday.

In addition to social distancing issues, Gebeke said, “There were a lot of interior steel projects and the availability of the supplies needed to perform the work are limited. The coronavirus restrictions worldwide are impacting the delivery of some materials.”

Julian Hall, which is being renovated to create more classrooms and laboratories for the fast-growing cybersecurity program, is the main technology center on campus. With all ISU classes moved to online delivery this spring and summer, officials were concerned about the risk of tripping a circuit and losing power in that building, which would stop the ability to teach online, Stephens explained.

Work on the Timbers Grille, which had been set to open in the Bone Student Center after spring break, is complete. Work on the Star Ginger restaurant is halted.

“We are working with our partners on campus to determine the best methods and timelines to complete the existing construction on campus,” said Gebeke. “Hopefully, we will have a full summer of projects that are completed on time for the start of the new school year.”

The $61.9 million Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts rehabilitation project is at the architect contract revision stage and work on the schematic design will begin when a new contract is signed between the architects and the Capital Development Board, said David Gill, director of facilities planning and construction management.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

