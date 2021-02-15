Illinois State University to be closed Tuesday

NORMAL — Illinois State University on Monday evening said classes on Tuesday also will be canceled.

"At this time, the University plans to resume normal operations on Wednesday, February 17," the school said in a statement.

Our earlier story ...

NORMAL — Illinois State University, Illinois Wesleyan University​ and Heartland Community College have all altered schedules because of the weather on Monday.

Heartland and Wesleyan set a 3 p.m. closing time on Monday.

Various other closures, including at Eureka College, have been announced. An updated list is here.

Dangerously cold conditions with wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero are forecast in the central part of the state. The National Weather Service also is forecasting new snow accumulations of up to 7 inches.