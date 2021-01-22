 Skip to main content
Illinois State University to get $24.9 million in federal COVID-19 relief money
Illinois State University to get $24.9 million in federal COVID-19 relief money

A COVID-19 testing station is located in the shadow of Watterson Towers. Testing costs are among the expenses expected to be partially covered by recently announced federal aid to colleges and universities.

 DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

NORMAL — Illinois State University expects to receive $24.9 million in aid from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, also referred to CARES Act 2.

“That will be divided into $8 million for student financial aid and $16.9 in institutional aid,” said university spokesman Eric Jome.

“Like colleges and universities across the nation, Illinois State has felt a significant financial impact from extra expenses and lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The previous round of federal aid provided financial assistance to students and helped the university defray some COVID-related expenses. This second round of federal aid will provide much-needed additional financial assistance to students and will help Illinois State continue to address the financial impact of the pandemic,” he said.

In fiscal year 2020, ISU paid out $18.3 million in refunds for housing, dining and other programs and activities, said Jome. Expenses and lost revenues in FY20 added another $13.2 million to the overall negative financial impact, he said.

Heartland Community College anticipating $4.7 million more in COVID-19 relief funds

At this point, the university is estimating a “an additional negative fiscal impact of $46 million” for fiscal year 2021, said Jome. “Of course, these are just estimates and change daily.”

Lincoln College is receiving $2.4 million, with $639,754 going to student aid.

President David Gerlach said, “Lincoln College is grateful for this federal funding that assists many of our students. We are hopeful that the funds provided through the CARES Act and other resources will reduce the financial burdens faced by our students and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Eureka College will be receiving $947,000 from this second round of federal COVID-19 pandemic assistance. The student portion of that is $312,455.

Eureka College President Jamel Wright said, “These funds will be used to provide a bit of financial support to students and for various COVID-related expenses, including campus-wide testing.”

Illinois Wesleyan University will receive $670,840 for student support and $1,311,420 for institutional support.

Heartland Community College reported at its board meeting Tuesday that it will be receiving $4.7 million, with $1.1 million of that going directly to students.

What is Illinois known for? Here are 9 things - good, bad and in-between

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

COVID-19 aid to higher ed

The total amounts expected to be received from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund are:

Illinois State University, $24.9 million

Illinois Wesleyan University, $1.98 million

Heartland Community College, $4.7 million

Eureka College, $947,000

Lincoln College, $2.4 million

