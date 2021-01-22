Illinois State University to get $24.9 million in federal COVID-19 relief money

NORMAL — Illinois State University expects to receive $24.9 million in aid from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, also referred to CARES Act 2.

“That will be divided into $8 million for student financial aid and $16.9 in institutional aid,” said university spokesman Eric Jome.

“Like colleges and universities across the nation, Illinois State has felt a significant financial impact from extra expenses and lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The previous round of federal aid provided financial assistance to students and helped the university defray some COVID-related expenses. This second round of federal aid will provide much-needed additional financial assistance to students and will help Illinois State continue to address the financial impact of the pandemic,” he said.

In fiscal year 2020, ISU paid out $18.3 million in refunds for housing, dining and other programs and activities, said Jome. Expenses and lost revenues in FY20 added another $13.2 million to the overall negative financial impact, he said.