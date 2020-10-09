Illinois State University to keep spring break, citing mental health concerns

NORMAL — Spring break will go on as scheduled at Illinois State University after an “overwhelming number” of faculty, staff and students cited its importance to their mental health in response to a university survey.
“Mental health concerns were a pretty common theme,” spokesman Eric Jome said Friday.
Many replies said the mid-semester break is important in normal times but particularly amid the stress created by the pandemic, he said.
The Spring Calendar Planning Team, which includes faculty, staff and students, had recommended canceling spring break, scheduled for March 6-14.
The university acknowledged concerns exist on campus and in the larger community of the risks associated spring break travel.
Jome said there would be increased testing after spring break and people will be advised not to travel to “hot spots” or large gatherings and not to return to campus if they are experiencing symptoms.
The increased testing will focus on students who are on-campus for face-to-face and hybrid courses, working on campus and living in on-campus housing.
Asked about community being worried about all students, not just those living or working on campus, Jome said, “We realize that concern is out there.”
He said, “Saliva-based protocols will be in place by that point” and testing capacity will be increased.
The agenda for next Friday’s board of trustees meeting includes authorization to spend up to $5.5 million to establish a lab to process saliva-based tests and conduct testing for students, faculty and staff in partnership with the University of Illinois – Shield.
The saliva-based tests cost significantly less than current testing, according to meeting materials provided to the board. ISU has a contract with Reditus Laboratories of Pekin to provide on-campus testing until the end of the year at a cost of up to $3.3 million.
Also on the board’s agenda is authorization to enter into contracts as needed with Bloomington-Normal hotels for additional housing and meal services for quarantine/isolation purposes.
The university has set aside about 5% of its residence hall rooms as isolation spaces for on-campus residents who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and quarantine spaces for residents who are close contacts of people testing positive.
“We’re just trying to plan ahead to have resources that we could call upon on short notice,” said Jome.
“Early on in the semester we had been running up against our limit but that spike didn’t last long,” he said.
At its peak on Sept. 3, 869 active cases were reported among ISU students, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard. That has dropped dramatically to 13 active cases as of Thursday.
The positivity rate also has dropped significantly, with the seven-day positivity rate at 0.5%.
But Jome emphasized, despite the improvement, it is important not to become complacent about safety measures, such as wearing masks and social distancing.
There will be no traditional winter commencement this year. Instead, as happened in May, there will be a pre-recorded online ceremony with graduate slide shows and remarks by President Larry Dietz and other ISU officials.
Spring semester will start Jan. 11 with the majority of classes being taught in a virtual manner.
There are no plans to switch to all-remote learning at some point in spring, but – as with many things in the COVID-19 era – that is always subject to change, said Jome.
“We watch things very closely,” he said. “We hope we don’t have to do that.”
Fall semester is switching to all remote learning after Thanksgiving break.
Survey results
Sixty-four percent of students responding to a university survey opposed eliminating the 2021 spring break. Sixty-one percent of faculty and staff taking part in the survey favored cancellation.
Asked their concerns about canceling spring break, 77% of students and 54% of faculty and staff cited the mental health of students. In addition, 44% of students and 42% of faculty/staff cited the mental health of faculty as a concern.
More than one concern could be cited in the survey. Other concerns included the mental health of staff and loss of field experience.
