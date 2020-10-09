Illinois State University to keep spring break, citing mental health concerns

The university has set aside about 5% of its residence hall rooms as isolation spaces for on-campus residents who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and quarantine spaces for residents who are close contacts of people testing positive.

“We’re just trying to plan ahead to have resources that we could call upon on short notice,” said Jome.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Early on in the semester we had been running up against our limit but that spike didn’t last long,” he said.

At its peak on Sept. 3, 869 active cases were reported among ISU students, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard. That has dropped dramatically to 13 active cases as of Thursday.

The positivity rate also has dropped significantly, with the seven-day positivity rate at 0.5%.

But Jome emphasized, despite the improvement, it is important not to become complacent about safety measures, such as wearing masks and social distancing.